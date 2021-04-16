GM announces battery plant coming to Tennessee

KIMBERLEE KRUESI
·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — General Motors and LG Energy Solution on Friday announced plans to invest more than $2.3 billion to build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The project is a joint venture between GM and LG Energy, making it one of three U.S. factories that will build electric vehicles. The 2.8-million-square-foot plant is expected to create 1,300 manufacturing jobs in Maury County when it opens in 2023.

The joint venture already is building a separate $2.3 billion, 2.5 million-square-foot battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,100 people.

“We are taking bold steps necessary to accelerate toward an all-electric future and to support our vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion,” said GM CEO Mary Barra at a news conference in Nashville.

GM has previously announced that the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will be built at the Spring Hill complex. The SUV, due in showrooms during the first half of 2022, will go an estimated 300 miles (482 kilometers) per charge.

GM is likely to need far more battery capacity if it’s able to deliver on a goal of converting all of its new passenger vehicles from internal combustion engines to electricity by 2035.

Gov. Bill Lee declared the new battery plant project “the largest single investment of economic activity in the state's history" while praising the project.

Lee, a Republican, and his top economic development chief declined to detail how much the state had provided in incentives but said that information would come out soon.

“We will accommodate the companies as they determine what strategies they're going to take for manufacturing," Lee told reporters. "The demand for their products is enormous, we think this is a very wise investment.”

Industry analysts have said automakers face a global shortage of batteries as the industry moves away from gasoline powered vehicles. Most of the world’s batteries are built in China and other countries.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 documentaries up for Oscars tell stories of nonagenarians

    One, Horace Bowers, is a 93-year-old Black man born in the Jim Crow South who became a successful business owner in California and the grandfather of a prominent composer. The other, Colette Marin-Catherine, is a French woman who was part of the resistance during World War II. She turns 93 on April 25, the day of the ceremony. “I do think it’s an amazing coincidence and sort of feels fateful that both Horace and Collette are not only very close to the same age but that the Oscars itself was born at almost the exact same time as they came into the world and that almost a century would pass before their stars aligned,” said Ben Proudfoot, the co-director of “A Concerto is a Conversation."

  • Aphria-Tilray deal: Aphria shareholders vote for Tilray takeover

    Aphria and Tilray said the new company will be “the world’s largest global cannabis company" by revenue if the deal is approved.

  • Thermal imaging finds signs of life as 12 remain missing on capsized boat off Gulf Coast

    The search for survivors continues.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • ‘We stayed. The citizens are why we stay’: CNN reporter goes viral after police threaten to arrest journalists

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Experienced corespondent stands her ground, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Man charged with arson attack on Black church caught with help from Tesla security camera

    Prosecutors say Dushko Vulchev behind string of fires and tyre slashings in Massachusetts town

  • This Fort Worth lynching tour warns of the consequences of ‘when we forget to remember’

    Fred Rouse was lynched on Samuels Ave. on Dec. 11, 1921

  • Helen Raleigh: Left-leaning activist policies don't make the Asian community any safer

    Senior contributor of The Federalist weighs in on the 'woke elite' and their racially charged claims on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

  • George Floyd death: Ex-officer Chauvin will not take the stand

    “I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege,” says the ex-officer accused of murdering George Floyd.

  • Beloved High School Basketball Coach Killed Trying to Rob Mexican Drug Cartel, Sheriff Says

    Alamance County Sheriff's Office Students and parents alike joined in mourning the sudden death of a popular high school basketball coach earlier this week in Monroe, North Carolina. They fondly recalled his uplifting “all love, no fear” motto, the “encouragement and motivation” he gave to students at his school, and his smile that “will forever remain etched in our hearts.” But two days later, the local sheriff dropped a bombshell: teacher Barney Dale Harris had died while allegedly trying to rob a Mexican drug cartel.Harris, who taught Spanish at Union Academy Charter School and served as the boys’ head basketball coach, was found dead last week in a mobile home belonging to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, widely considered to be the most powerful and ruthless drug cartel in Mexico, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced at a Wednesday press conference.Harris, 40, seemed to have come prepared for a fight. He was found in the stash house wearing a bulletproof vest, gloves, and a face cover, the sheriff said. He had been shot multiple times.“It was almost like an old western shootout,” the sheriff said, adding that three neighboring homes were left riddled with bullet holes.Harris had gone to the trailer with his brother-in-law, Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., in order to rob a cartel member named Alonso Beltran Lara, according to the sheriff. The attempted attack wasn’t meant to be a one-off, the sheriff said: Harris and Stewart were said to have been tracking the cartel’s movements through North Carolina to pinpoint stash houses in hopes of robbing them. Alamance County Sheriff's Office “The I-85 and I-40 corridor has really caused Alamance County to be a great place to deposit their drugs,” the sheriff said of the cartel’s growing presence in the area.The theft did not go as planned. When police officers discovered the grisly scene after reports of gunfire in the mobile home, they found Harris’ body as well as Lara’s, the cartel member the two had allegedly plotted to rob. Lara’s hands and feet were bound, and he was shot “execution-style,” the sheriff said, though he was still clinging to life when police got there. Officers brought him to a nearby hospital, where he died. Deputies did not disclose who they believe shot Lara, and the investigation is ongoing.“The trailer looked like it had been ransacked,” the sheriff said. “They were looking for money or drugs, or both,” he said. Deputies found a bag with 1.2 kilos of cocaine and about $7,000 in cash near Lara’s body.Stewart, who had apparently fled following the firefight, was found at his home with “related objects tied to the crime scene” and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder, police said. He is being held without bond.The news of the violent circumstances surrounding Harris’ death rocked Monroe, where Union Academy had issued a statement just two days earlier calling on students to wear school colors to celebrate Harris. School leaders had lauded him, saying “[Harris’] motto ‘All Love...No Fear’ will be forever a part of who we are as a school. Love each other and live each day to the fullest.”On Wednesday, after the sheriff suggested the beloved basketball coach had been moonlighting as a violent criminal, the school released another statement saying it was “shocked and devastated to hear the information.”Harris, who leaves behind a wife and three children, started working at the Union Academy in July 2017. Parents of children at the school were quoted in local media earlier this week gushing over the basketball coach.“We absolutely love the family. My husband went to college with Coach Harris. He coached my nephew. It’s been a difficult time, he will be greatly missed,” one unnamed parent told WSOC-TV on Monday.A GoFundMe set up for the Harris family before the sheriff’s press conference was equally full of praise for the late teacher.“Our lives will never be the same, as Coach Harris touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He never met a stranger and the encouragement and motivation he gave both his students and athletes was priceless. Coach Harris’ smile will forever remain etched in our hearts,” the fundraiser’s description reads.The sheriff struck a much more ominous tone on Wednesday, warning that Harris’ death may not be the last violence tied to the cartel to strike the area.“When we are dealing with the Mexican drug cartels, somebody is probably going to die,” Johnson said. “The Mexican cartels, they don’t forget. They’re going to pay somebody back somewhere.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Washington seeks to expose Russian intelligence activity

    The US has published a vast trove of amount of information about Russian intelligence activities.

  • Derek Chauvin news: Officer won’t testify as Kim Potter to appear in court over Daunte Wright shooting

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin confirmed on Thursday that he will not testify in his murder trial. Mr Chauvin is currently standing trial for the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd, who died in the former Minneapolis police officer’s custody last May. Meanwhile, Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s first court hearing on second-degree manslaughter charges is scheduled for today.

  • Moderna says vaccines to Canada to be delayed due to Europe shortfall

    The drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by April end as opposed to 1.2 million, Canada's Procurement Minister Anita Anand said in a statement. Moderna officials in Europe did not immediately comment on the reason for the delays or give the total number of countries that would be impacted. "Vaccine manufacturing is a highly complex process and a number of elements, including human and material resources have factored into this volatility," said Patricia Gauthier, an executive at Moderna Canada.

  • Will Derek Chauvin take the stand and when will we have verdict on George Floyd case?

    Chauvin refuses to testify despite facing three charges

  • Country music ‘moving in right direction’ with inclusivity, Keith Urban says

    Keith Urban will co-host the ACM Awards with Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the award show.