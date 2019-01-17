GM's Barra signals no new vehicles for Detroit Hamtramck, Lordstown

General Motors CEO Mary Barra offered little hope this week to the employees at the Detroit-Hamtramck and Lordstown assembly plants that new vehicles will be assigned to the facilities to keep them running.

GM faces harsh backlash following its announcement Nov. 26 that it would idle Detroit-Hamtramck, Lordstown Assembly in Ohio and Oshawa Assembly in Ontario by the end of 2019. It said it would also close transmission plants, one in Warren, Michigan, and one near Baltimore. In all, about 6,500 hourly jobs are in danger.

"When we made the very difficult decision about the plants impacted, we have other plants that have lower capacity utilization that we'd want to increase," Barra told reporters at an industry event in Detroit this week.

GM told the Canadian auto union earlier it would stick with its plan to close the Oshawa plant.

Asked Wednesday if Detroit-Hamtramck or Lordstown could get one of the 20 new electric vehicles GM plans to bring to market in the next decade, Barra said, "We have more products coming that we will build in the United States and we'll provide opportunities." But she added, "We need to make sure the capacity is up at other plants that we're still working to improve."

Barra emphasized that she does understand the pain workers at the affected plants feel. Her father worked in a factory as a die maker for more than 30 years, and she said she remembered people in her hometown losing their jobs when the factory closed.

"I understand what that means and what it can do to a community," Barra said. She said GM is committed to working with affected communities to help workers find other jobs and get additional training.

Also, Barra said that GM has a 2,700 openings at plants in Flint; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Arlington, Texas, where affected workers could transfer. She said about 700 hourly workers have been placed in those other jobs.

White-collar cuts

GM will also cut about 8,000 white-collar jobs in North America. Of those, Barra said, "We had many people who volunteered to take a voluntary separation package. We have additional work to do."

She said GM is working on the white-collar involuntary separations, but she declined to share further details or a time frame for when they would be complete.

GM said the actions will contribute $2.5 billion to GM's annual cost savings in 2019.

Last week, the company forecast a robust year for its global car sales due to its emphasis on bringing either new or redesigned SUVs, and pickups to various markets. In the United States, it said it will maintain sales momentum despite eliminating five, possibly, six sedans from its lineup.

GM may not eliminate the Cadillac CT6 sedan despite announcing it will idle the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that builds the car. Barra said Wednesday the CT6 is "an incredibly important product" and GM has "several opportunities" in terms of where it is built.

There are reports that GM might build the CT6 in China and import it after it ends its production in Detroit, but a spokesman for Cadillac would not confirm that report.

"We are looking at a variety of options. No decisions have been made," said Andrew Lipman, Cadillac's global communications director.

