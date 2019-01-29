GM Brands Have Cut Complimentary Maintenance from Three Years to One

From Car and Driver

General Motors has made changes to several of its brands' complimentary maintenance plans for 2019 model year vehicles. It now offers just one free service visit instead of the previous two or three visits (depending on brand). This sole free visit-which amounts to an oil change, a tire rotation, and a multipoint vehicle inspection-must be redeemed within the first year of ownership.

GMC and Chevrolet both offered two complimentary scheduled maintenance visits on last year's models. Chevrolet has not yet updated its consumer website with details about its 2019 models' complimentary scheduled maintenance plan, nor have company representatives responded to C/D requests for details, but GMC representatives have confirmed with us that their program has been reduced to just one free visit.

A representative from Cadillac explained to us that the change aligns the company's offerings with those of many luxury rivals such as Audi, which offers exactly the same service. However, brands such as Jaguar and BMW continue their free-service programs, with Jaguar owners getting five years and BMW owners getting three years of complimentary maintenance.

Cadillac and Buick have made no other changes to their standard warranty offerings, which currently are above average for the auto industry with six-year or 70,000-mile powertrain coverage. GMC and Chevrolet have held steady on their warranties as well but aren't as generous as GM's premium brands.

For owners interested in prepaid maintenance plans, GM will continue to offer such products through franchised dealerships. The plans range widely in both cost and coverage-Buick, for example, offers plans as short as two years all the way up to 15 years-and can be made to cover basics such as oil changes or be far more inclusive by covering items such as spark plugs and air filters.

We're hoping to hear more from representatives from each of the GM brands about why the company is making these changes and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

