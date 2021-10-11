GM begins replacing recalled Chevy Bolt batteries

Following multiple production delays , the latest Chevy Bolt EV recall is officially underway. Per Ars Technica , GM has started replacing the battery packs of affected vehicles. The automaker is reaching out to Bolt owners with cars manufactured “during specific build timeframes” first. Once you get your EV to a Chevy dealership, the replacement process should take approximately two days. Each new pack comes with an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Replacing the battery of every Chevy Bolt manufactured between 2017 and 2019 is expected to cost GM more than $1.8 billion. The fault that led to the fires that necessitated the recall stemmed from a pair of related issues. A problem with the original manufacturing process could cause the battery anodes in affected cars to tear and cathode-anode separators to fold. If both defects came up in the same battery, it would have a higher chance of catching fire.

"LG has implemented new manufacturing processes and has worked with GM to review and enhance its quality assurance programs to provide confidence in its batteries moving forward," GM said last month when it first detailed how it would go about replacing batteries. “LG will institute these new processes in other facilities that will provide cells to GM in the future.”

GM will also start rolling out new diagnostic software in November for all Bolt EVs. The company says the firmware will help it prioritize the cars that need service sooner.