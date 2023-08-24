GM closing Chandler plant, laying off hundreds
Hundreds of employees are set to be laid off amid the closure of GM's Chandler plant.
India's Paytm introduced the innovative sound box, a pocket-sized speaker designed to instantly validate and announce successful payments to merchants. It has deployed million of these devices to the market, offering them to merchants at just above $1 monthly. Reliance is testing a sound box with employees in some of its stores at its campus, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Aaron Judge helped lift the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
The Yankees' longtime general manager admitted the obvious Wednesday.
Some Ford F-150 owners have been hearing a “sonic boom” or “ear-piercing static.” Sometimes, drivers can turn it off, but other times it lasts way too long.
Amazon’s latest deal makes it easier to secure your home without breaking the bank. The Labor Day sale includes 35 percent off the company’s Blink Video Doorbell (reduced to $39 from its original $60). You can also order a bundle including the doorbell and one Blink Mini module to use as a chime for $64 (30 percent off its typically $95). In addition, Amazon has standalone Blink Mini deals starting at $25, and you can snag the Blink Wired Floodlight for $60 (40 percent off). Most of the deals approach Prime Day lows.
The new owner of Subway already has a lot on its plate.
EA Sports is set to release a new college football video game in 2024, but the compensation for stars like Heisman winner Caleb Williams still need to be ironed out.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Lisa Azcona tries out Alix Earle’s makeup routine, as seen on TikTok. The post Want some more everyday glamour? Here’s how to re-create a TikTok creator’s beauty routine | Pretty Beautiful appeared first on In The Know.
Here's a list of the best Apple Watch accessories, including bands, cases, chargers and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Cash is challenging the stock market's earnings yield for the first time in 22 years, representing a major shift in the environment for investors.
Nightdive Studios, a company known for remaking and upgrading old video games for modern consoles such as Quake II, has announced remastered versions of Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3 Shadow of Oblivion.
Grab the 15-inch 256GB MacBook Air at Amazon for just $1,099 (in midnight and space gray), back down to the lowest price we've seen to date.
This fan-favorite has specially designed holes that allow air to pass through.
A North Korean cybercrime organization allegedly funneled $455 million through the crypto mixer.
Fans say it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB is here, and it’s getting a few small revisions.
Seven-season 'Riverdale' wraps up with a big reveal about a very modern relationship for Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica.
Amazon has revealed that the Fallout TV show will premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2024, over three years after it was first announced.
Alienware is set to release a new version of its first 500Hz monitor for folks who have AMD graphics cards. The 24.5-inch display will cost $650 and it goes on sale next month.