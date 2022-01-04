GM dethroned as top US auto-seller for first time in 90 years, Toyota takes top spot





Toyota sold more vehicles than General Motors in the U.S. last year, marking the first time in 90 years that GM was dethroned as the country's top auto-seller.

Toyota sold 2,332,262 vehicles in the U.S. during the 2021 calendar year, according to a statement from the company, while Reuters reported that General Motors sold roughly 2,218,000.

Toyota said its 2021 sales were an increase of 10.4 percent on a volume basis over the previous year. For General Motors, last year's numbers were a 13 percent decrease in sales, according to Reuters.

General Motors had far outpaced competitors in sales in 2020. The Michigan-based car manufacturer's sales in the U.S. that year totaled 2.55 million, with Toyota and Ford following behind at 2.11 million and 2.04 million, respectively, according to Reuters.

Toyota announced last month that it was investing four trillion yen, which is equal to roughly $35 billion, into 30 models of battery-powered vehicles by 2030.

The CEO of the Japanese automaker, Akio Toyoda, said the company is looking to grow its global sales of electric vehicles by 3.5 million cars a year by 2030.

General Motors made headlines in November when it announced that it was investing in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle startup company that constructs electric boat motors. The venture is part of the American automaker's interest in transitioning to zero-emissions transportation.

General Motors bought a 25-percent stake in the company.