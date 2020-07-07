GM discontinues Chevrolet Sonic amid sales slump as the demise of small cars continues

The Chevrolet Sonic, once billed as an example of Detroit's ability to make small and youthful cars, is going away.

General Motors confirmed Tuesday that it is discontinuing the Chevy Sonic, a subcompact car, "due to declining demand."

The vehicle was hailed in 2011 as a symbol of GM's comeback in the aftermath of the company's 2009 government-funded bankruptcy restructuring. It was also featured in a 2012 Super Bowl commercial in a skydiving stunt to the tune of the band Fun's song "We Are Young."

Bolstered by the youth-oriented marketing effort, the Sonic attracted a base of millennial buyers at a time when gas prices were still high enough that Americans were interested in smaller vehicles. U.S. sales peaked at 93,518 in 2015.

But in recent years, passenger cars have declined sharply in popularity amid low gas prices and shifting consumer preferences, giving way to SUVs and pickups. Sonic sales fell 32% in 2019, compared with a year earlier, to 13,971.

The sales decrease came despite superior quality: J.D. Power named the Sonic as the best vehicle in the U.S. in its 2020 Initial Quality Study, which was released in June.

First introduced as a 2012 model year vehicle, the Sonic hasn't been significantly redesigned since then. The 2020 model starts at $16,720.

There are only a few subcompact cars remaining, including the Honda Fit, Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio. Several have been discontinued in recent years, including most recently the Toyota Yaris, whose demise Toyota announced in June.

GM also recently discontinued the Chevrolet Cruze compact car, the Chevrolet Volt semi-electric vehicle and several other sedans. But the company is not giving up on small vehicles altogether. GM said Tuesday that the assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, where the Sonic is made will be transitioned to make exclusively electric cars. After Sonic output is discontinued in October, the factory will produce the Chevrolet Bolt electric car and its crossover variant.

