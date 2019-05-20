GM engineers hid secret tailgate in storage room for 2 years

Deep inside General Motors Vehicle Engineering Center in Warren, Michigan, is a storage room few people know about.

In that room, a handful of engineers for two years hid the secret weapon GM would have in the current Truck Wars: The MultiPro tailgate on the 2019 GMC Sierra SLT and Denali pickups.

"We had a 3D-printed version of the tailgate that we kept covered with a lock on the door. We'd put it on a gurney and wheel it in the conference room to work on it, then wheel it back to the storage room," said Derek Patterson, GM's lead integration engineer on the MultiPro tailgate. "We did this all in secret. I kept a list of those who knew about it. No one ever showed anything over Skype."

The tailgate was so guarded because it is revolutionary. Many auto experts say the MultiPro gives GM an edge in one of the U.S.'s most competitive and profitable vehicle segments. To prove it, just look at GM's aggressive advertising of the tailgate.

Tariff troubles: China tariffs could force 'widespread store closures' and put $40 billion in sales at risk

Where you'll pay the most in property taxes: Which states have the highest and lowest property taxes?

The story behind this arguably ingenious invention started a decade ago when a GM manager asked a high-school-educated technician, Jim Gobart, to fix a problem.

Stairway to heaven

The MultiPro tailgate is essentially two tailgates in one. The primary gate is hinged like a conventional tailgate. Then, a smaller inner gate is hinged within the primary gate panel. When a person raises or lowers these two tailgate panels in different combinations, the MultiPro can act as:

An entry step.

A seat.

A bed extender.

A standing workstation.

A way to bring a person several inches closer to the bed floor to reach deeper into the cargo box.

It even allows for two-tier storage.

It comes standard on the GMC Sierra SLT and Denali.

A section of the GMC Sierra MultiPro tailgate pops up to allow for a more secure extended tailgate seen here at the GM Vehicle Engineering Center in Warren., Mich., Thursday, May 16, 2019. More

In 2009, Gobart's job at GM was as a technician to devise ways to improve GM cars and trucks.

One day, Gobart's manager complained to him, "Every time I take a pickup to Home Depot and load it with items, by the time I get home, the stuff has slid forward and I can’t reach it," Gobart recalled.

Gobart said he had some ideas, and just a few days later, pitched them to his boss.

"If I could take the tailgate, which is about two feet tall, fold it in half horizontally, then fold the second part down, you could reach in further in the truck," Gobart remembers saying. "Then I thought, if I put another flap on the inside of that and it folds out horizontal, you now have a stair step. I thought that would be very nice for someone who works out of the back of that truck."

His idea blossomed as he concocted more ways to configure the tailgate to provide seating and storage.

"I nicknamed it 'Stairway to Heaven' after the Led Zeppelin song because I thought I would want it and the customer would certainly want it," said Gobart.

L to R: Derek Patterson, lead integration engineer for Multipro System and Jim Gobart, engineering technician both worked to create the GMC Sierra MultiPro tailgate, seen here at the GM Vehicle Engineering Center in Warren., Mich., Thursday, May 16, 2019. The concept began with the two men talking to workers about what they want and need in a truck. More

Gobart's gate

His boss liked it and told him to do a "quick and dirty" mock version to determine if the idea was feasible or laughable.

So Gobart got two tailgates from GM's pickup group. It took him about a month to cut them up and combine them into one folding tailgate, but the early iteration of the MultiPro tailgate was born.