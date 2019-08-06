GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound

In the first half of 2019, domestic pickup truck sales cratered at General Motors (NYSE: GM), as GM lost share to Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE: FCAU). Despite the sales decline in this extremely lucrative market segment, GM's profitability has held up quite well over the past two quarters.

Management says that the General's full-size truck lineup should start to regain market share in the second half of 2019. The recent launch of its next-generation heavy-duty trucks, better availability of the most affordable Chevy Silverado variants, and higher production capacity will all contribute to this expected sales turnaround. As a result, GM is on track to post solid growth in earnings per share during the second half of 2019 and into 2020.

Pickup sales fall, but profit stays roughly stable

In the first quarter of 2019, domestic deliveries of GM's full-size pickups -- the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra -- fell 12.5% year over year. The downward trajectory continued last quarter, as domestic deliveries of GM's full-size trucks fell 7.3% year over year.

A white Chevy Silverado driving on a rural road More

GM's domestic pickup sales fell in the first half of this year. Image source: General Motors.

By contrast, longtime market leader Ford has held sales of its F-Series pickups roughly steady in the U.S. this year, while also taking a big bite out of the midsize truck market with the recently reintroduced Ford Ranger. Most notably, Fiat Chrysler's decision to sell deeply discounted older models alongside its next-generation Ram trucks has caused Ram sales to surge during 2019, including a 38% year-over-year gain last quarter.

Full-size trucks account for most of the profit produced by Ford, GM, and -- to a lesser extent -- Fiat Chrysler. Thus, it would have been natural to expect that General Motors' falling pickup sales in the first half of 2019 would have severely damaged its profitability.

That wasn't the case, though. For the first six months of 2019, GM's adjusted operating profit in North America stayed steady at $4.9 billion. Cost cuts and a favorable mix shift from cars to crossovers offset the headwind from fewer truck sales. Globally, adjusted operating profit slipped to $5.3 billion from $5.8 billion a year earlier, mainly due to weakness in China.

Management offers hope for a sales turnaround

In recent months, GM's management has blamed the decline in full-size truck deliveries on a shortage of the most-affordable variants. (General Motors deliberately started the rollout of its new pickup models with the more-lucrative crew-cab option.) Additionally, GM took downtime at its heavy-duty truck plant last quarter to boost capacity.

Indeed, General Motors posted double-digit sales growth for its crew-cab pickups in each of the first two quarters of 2019. This seems to confirm that underlying demand for the company's trucks remains quite strong. GM also stated that its retail market share improved by 3 percentage points in Q2, relative to Q1, suggesting that the General started to regain share from Ford and Fiat Chrysler as supply constraints eased.