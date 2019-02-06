GM factory workers get $10,750 in profit sharing; company earnings slip

In the midst of sweeping white-collar job cuts across North America this week, General Motors on Wednesday said its hourly union-represented workers will get profit-sharing checks of $10,750 this year.

The profit-sharing checks are down from last year's $11,750 because the amount is based on North American pretax profits, or earnings before interest and taxation. GM's North American pretax profit in 2018 was $10.8 billion, down from $11.9 billion in 2017.

GM's profit-sharing for about 46,500 United Auto Workers-covered workers is higher than its cross-town rival Ford, which said it would pay profit-sharing checks of $7,600. Fiat Chrysler reports its earnings Thursday, but last year it said it would pay its UAW-represented workers an average of $5,500. FCA also said last year it would give U.S. workers, aside from senior leadership, $2,000 bonuses.

Globally, GM reported that it made $11.8 billion in pretax profits in 2018, down 8.3 percent from 2017. The Detroit automaker said its profits were driven by the launch of the 2019 redesigned Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, robust SUV sales and record average U.S. transaction prices.

GM's global revenue was $147 billion for the year, beating analysts' consensus of $142.3 billion. It was up 1 percent from 2017.

GM China performed well despite a softening market there. It reported equity income of $2 billion for 2018, consistent with 2017 and 2016 results, GM said. Cadillac sales in China rose 17.2 percent year over year. GM Financial also had full-year record revenue of $14 billion, with pretax adjusted income of $1.9 billion, which was up 58 percent over the previous year.

"GM delivered another strong year of earnings in a highly volatile environment in 2018," CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "We will continue to make bold decisions to lead the transformation of this industry and drive significant shareholder value."

GM's earnings per share were down 1.2 percent to $6.54, which beat the Wall Street consensus of a $6.30 per share, according to Nasdaq. For the fourth quarter, the company made more than $2.8 billion before taxes and had earnings per share of $1.43.

The news comes as company leaders look to transform GM from an automaker to a technology company emphasizing the development of electric vehicles and self-driving car technology.

As part of that effort, GM is looking to trim costs while the economy and auto market are relatively strong. The company announced in November that it would indefinitely idle five plants in North America, affecting some 6,200 jobs, and would reduce its North American white-collar workforce by about 8,000 total. GM this week started cutting the last 4,000 of those salaried jobs.

GM had a strong sales year on the backs of consumers' growing preference for SUVs and pickups. GM delivered strong results from its operations in China, too, which is the world's largest car market. The automaker said it sold 8.4 million vehicles globally in 2018, which was a 12.7 percent decrease from 2017.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM factory workers get $10,750 in profit sharing; company earnings slip