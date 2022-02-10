Automakers work to bypass trucker protest at Ambassador Bridge as plants cancel shifts

Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press
·9 min read

Detroit Three automakers are working to get auto parts over the U.S.-Canada border any way they can.

In the case of General Motors, it is chartering cargo planes to fly parts stuck at Canada's border over the Detroit River and into the U.S. to keep a critical truck plant going.

The parts shortage is due to a protest by truck drivers at the Ambassador Bridge. The drivers oppose a vaccine mandate to enter Canada, among other things. It is the fourth day of the protest blockade, which is now shutting down all traffic on the bridge and backing it up on Michigan's other border crossing, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 75 leading to the Ambassador Bridge headed into Canada due to a Canadian Border Patrol strike, in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 75 leading to the Ambassador Bridge headed into Canada due to a Canadian Border Patrol strike, in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

The Ambassador Bridge is a major international gateway where about $356 million in goods travel between Detroit and Windsor every day, according to Politico.

It is also a key link for the automotive industry to ship parts to factories.

Production disruption

GM and Ford Motor Co. confirmed the bridge blockade has disrupted production of new vehicles and engines at some of their plants Wednesday and Thursday.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, GM notified employees of its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant that it is canceling second shift due to a parts shortage caused by the bridge protest. In a notice obtained by the Free Press, GM said its first shift at the plant would resume Friday.

GM makes its midsize SUVs at Lansing Delta Township. GM canceled the second shift Wednesday and the first shift Thursday at the factory due to the bridge protest preventing parts from getting to the plant.

Ford's plant in Oakville, Ontario and its Windsor engine plant are working at “reduced capacity” due to bridge situation, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said Thursday morning. Ford makes its Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus SUVs at the Oakville plant and engines at Windsor. Ford makes two engines at its Windsor plant: One goes into the F-150 pickup and Mustang muscle car. The other goes into Super Duty pickup and Econoline van, Felker said.

“No other impacts at this time," Felker said. But on Wednesday, Oakville was working at reduced capacity and Windsor Engine was closed because of the bridge protest.

But the Windsor Star reported Ford was flying in parts to Windsor. Ford declined to confirm whether parts were being flown into its Windsor site on Thursday.

“We’re looking at all options to keep our plants running,” Felker said.

Stellantis said all of its plants were running Thursday morning, but it had to cut second shifts at some plants Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Stellantis had to cut the first shift off early at Windsor Assembly plant, where it builds the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, due to the parts shortage. Windsor Assembly Plant has been one of the Stellantis plants that’s been most affected by the ongoing chip shortage as well. It faced considerable downtime over the past year as the automaker prioritized production of its most profitable trucks and SUVs.

Toledo also cut short its first shift Thursday.Toledo is where the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are built.

"We continue to work closely with our carriers to get parts into the plants to mitigate further disruptions," said Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson. "The situation at the Ambassador Bridge, combined with an already fragile supply chain, will bring further hardship to people and industries still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Tinson said the company is hoping that a resolution between the protesting truck drivers and the government of Canada can be reached soon, "so our plants and our employees can return to normal operations."

At Toyota, two plants are impacted by the blockade: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, spokeswoman Kelly Stefanich said.

"Due to a number of supply chain, severe weather and COVID related challenges, Toyota continues to face shortages affecting production at our North American plants," Stefanich said in a statement. "Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to minimize the impact on production."

But she said Toyota expects disruptions through the weekend, and it will continue to make adjustments as needed.

"While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time," Stefanich said.

But leaders of industry associations warn the situation, "may spread the longer the disruptions persist."

“U.S. automakers and suppliers are doing everything possible to maximize production with what they have, working to keep lines running and shifts scheduled to minimize the impact on American autoworkers," former Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council; Bill Long, president of the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association, and Julie Fream, president of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association, said in a joint statement:

GM turns to the skies

Early Thursday morning, UAW Local 2209 Shop Chairman Rich LeTourneau rushed to a meeting with the plant manager for Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana, where GM builds its popular and profitable Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size light duty pickups.

The urgent meeting was to discuss a shortage of bumper brackets and taillights that cross the Ambassador Bridge headed to Fort Wayne regularly as part of a "just-in-time" manufacturing process most automakers use, LeTourneau said.

A GMC Sierra 1500 pickup on the assembly line at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Roanoke, Indiana. GM announced Thursday, May 30, 2019 it is investing $24 million in the plant to expand production of full size Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups in Roanoke, Indiana.
A GMC Sierra 1500 pickup on the assembly line at the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Roanoke, Indiana. GM announced Thursday, May 30, 2019 it is investing $24 million in the plant to expand production of full size Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups in Roanoke, Indiana.

"Just-in-time" means the plant does not keep a large inventory of parts, but rather schedules it so the parts are delivered just as they are needed on the assembly line.

In this case, the parts needed at Fort Wayne are "sitting on the border" with no way to be driven across the bridge that is now blocked by the protest, LeTourneau said.

"We're gonna have them flown in," LeTourneau told the Free Press Thursday morning. He did not know further details. "The parts won't get here until 12:30 or 1 this afternoon. So we'll be down a little while before they land with the parts."

LeTourneau expects the plant will idle for about an hour, losing production of about 70 new trucks, but better than having to cancel a whole shift or shut down the plant.

GM spokesman Dan Flores declined to speculate on further potential impact from the bridge blockade, saying GM will continue to work with suppliers to mitigate the situation.

"We're not going disclose or confirm the specifics of what we're doing, but we have and will continue to explore all the options available to keep our regular production schedules intact," Flores said.

For example, he said, "during challenging circumstances, GM does explore the option of using charter flights to get parts to plants, but due to competitive reasons GM will not confirm or offer details of using cargo planes at this time."

Last year, when severe weather crippled trucks delivering parts from Texas to Fort Wayne, GM had them flown in, LeTourneau said.

Flores added, "This is certainly a fluid situation and we have and will continue to mitigate the issues with our supply base as potential shortages surface."

More: GM stops production at highly profitable pickup plant in Fort Wayne, 3 others

The cost of closure

The Ambassador Bridge blockade is costing Michigan's auto industry big bucks.

East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group estimates that the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Canada have cost more than $51 million in direct lost wages in Michigan for the first week, beginning Monday, according to a news release, which noted that the figure does not take into account potential losses in other industries beyond automotive.

"AEG’s estimate is for a single week of disruption for full-time employees on site and involved in transit in the U.S. and Canada. We considered automakers including GM, Ford, and Chrysler in Michigan and Ontario, as well as those for Toyota and Honda. We include Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, as well as transit and logistics workers," the release said.

At GM, the automaker had managed to keep Flint Assembly going without any interruption even through noon Thursday, confirmed UAW Local 598 Shop Chairman Eric Welter of the plant, where GM builds its popular and profitable heavy-duty version pickups. .

But, later Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed that Flint Assembly's first shift was cut short due to a shortage of parts. GM had been rerouting trucks with parts around the blocked bridge into Michigan to the plant in an effort to stave off a shift disruption.

But Lansing Delta Township Assembly has not fared as well. GM had to cancel its second shift there Wednesday and then the first shift Thursday due to a parts shortage caused by the bridge blockage.

Penny Snow, 47, of Charlotte, Michigan works at adding screws underneath a Chevrolet Traverse at the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Penny Snow, 47, of Charlotte, Michigan works at adding screws underneath a Chevrolet Traverse at the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Canceling those two shifts at Lansing Delta Township Assembly could cost GM about $1.2 million in potential profits daily, experts say.

That estimate is calculated based on data in GM's financial filing for its 2021 results. The calculation indicates that GM's average earnings before interest and taxes for each Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse midsize SUV built at Lansing Delta Township Assembly was about at least $2,000, said David Whiston, auto analyst at Morningstar.

The latest figure for how many Enclave and Traverse SUVs GM builds at the plant comes from a GM tweet in 2019 that said: "Our mighty Lansing Delta Township Assembly team has built more than 2.8 million crossover vehicles. That’s approximately 590 vehicles a day on average since its opening in 2006."

Using the 590 figure, it amounts to an estimated daily loss of $1.2 million.

"The analysis holds water," said Joseph McCabe, CEO of AutoForecast Solutions. "However, if the net effect is the loss of a thousand units or so, being that it is early February, GM would have plenty of time over the course of the year to rebalance future shifts to recoup production and therefore lost short-term profits. IF they believe the sales of these vehicle warrants the need to do so."

Flores declined to comment on the financial impact of the shift cancellations.

More: GM cancels shifts at one car plant, works to keep another going amid bridge protest

More: GM's chip strategy that keeps production running as Ford goes down

Staff reporters Eric D. Lawrence and Phoebe Wall Howard contributed to this report.

Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Automakers bypass Canada trucker protest as plants cancel shifts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why truckers, supporters are blocking Ambassador Bridge

    Truckers and supporters have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge. They say they are doing it until Canada drops COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

  • Solicitor General gets SCOTUS ethics waivers

    The Justice Department has waived ethics rules to allow Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to participate in some of the most high-profile cases before the Supreme Court, records show.Why it matters: The waivers show how officials are balancing extensive private sector work with longstanding conflict-of-interest laws as well as stringent new ethics rules put in place in President Biden's first days in office.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Ford, Toyota deepen production cuts amid U.S.-Canada vaccine protest

    Toyota and Ford continued production cuts on Thursday as anti-vaccine mandate protesters persisted to block a U.S.-Canada border crossing that serves as a key link for the auto industry., per CNBC.Why it matters: Automakers say the shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge for a fourth day on Thursday is hurting supply chains and causing headaches in an industry that was already facing a global chip shortage. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • “We have to get a new stadium in Buffalo,” Goodell says

    A new stadium for the Bills is a high priority for the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell said today. “The bottom line on it is we have to get a new stadium in Buffalo,” Goodell said. “The governor has recognized that. It’s got to be a public-private partnership. All parties are going to have to work [more]

  • Canada-U.S. border city seeks court order to remove truck protesters

    A Canadian mayor said on Thursday his city was seeking a court order to remove anti-coronavirus mandate protesters who have blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route and forced automakers in both countries to reduce operations. The closure of the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest border crossings in North America and a supply route for Detroit's carmakers, has U.S. and Canadian officials scrambling to find alternate routes to limit any economic damage. Canadian truckers started the protests https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/how-ottawas-anti-vaccine-mandate-protests-are-spreading-globally-2022-02-09 as a "Freedom Convoy" occupying the capital, Ottawa, opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers mirrored by the U.S. government.

  • Chicago plant that builds Ford Explorers is shut down this week

    The Ford Motor Co. plant in Chicago that builds the popular Explorer sport utility vehicle is idle this week because of a shortage of computer chips. The plant, which also builds the Explorer's sister vehicle, the Lincoln Aviator, has been shut down numerous times over the past year because of chip shortages. The latest shutdown couldn't have happened at a worse time for Ford, which has introduced several new Explorer models in the past year, including the Explorer Timberline that will be built for off-roading with increased ground clearance as well as improved approach and departure angles.

  • Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation in Virginia visitl

    Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.

  • Canadian truckers’ bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants

    The truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, General Motors and other car companies to shut down plants or otherwise scale back production on both sides of the U.S. border.

  • “Do not kick! Do you understand?": Tina Peters accused of obstructing a peace officer

    Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is facing a potential obstructing a peace officer charge after an incident at a Grand Junction bakery Tuesday. Mesa County authorities issued an arrest warrant Wednesday.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Texans hiring of Lovie Smith earns a D grade from CBS Sports

    The Houston Texans were stuck with a D grade from CBS Sports for their hiring of coach Lovie Smith.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • 6 steps to a faster computer

    If your system has slowed down, get up to speed on how to fix it.

  • Ambassador Bridge protest: Truckers block vital Canada-US border crossing

    Business associations warn that the closure of the Ambassador Bridge threatens the US and Canadian economies.

  • Biden administration wants state plans for EV charging stations by August

    The administration is taking another step toward awarding $5 billion to go toward installing electric vehicle charging stations nationwide.

  • Amid global cost-cutting plan, Peloton to close Lakeland warehouse, laying off 58

    Peloton lays off Lakeland warehouse employees

  • Ongoing supply chain issues cause more shortages for businesses

    Consumers are not imagining it -- empty store shelves are making a comeback. Economists said supply chain issues are once again driving up the costs. Those shortages are indeed back. Some are worse than others. Pet food, in particular, has long suffered from those supply chain issues. And now, with at least one major holiday coming up, shoppers can expect those prices to once again go up.

  • Canyon Fire burning in Marin County

    A wildfire has burned two acres in a heavily wooded and hilly area near Stinson Beach in Marin County, officials said.

  • Two shifts canceled at Michigan GM plant amid trucking protests in Canada

    General Motors announced it had to cancel two shifts at its Michigan-based production plant due to the ongoing trucking protests in Ottawa, Canada, Reuters reported. GM's vice president for global purchasing and supply chain, Shilpan Amin, told suppliers Thursday that even with the intermittent stoppages, they are still committed "to keep production running and meet current schedules at all of our manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and...

  • New $53,000 Ford Bronco Everglades has a snorkel: How it protects engine

    The new 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, an SUV built with a snorkel, is scheduled to debut at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday.