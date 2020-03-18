GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler temporarily closing North American plants

General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler announced on Wednesday they are closing all of their North American manufacturing plants in order to thoroughly clean facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plants will shut down over the next day, with operations suspended until at least the end of March. United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble said this will give everyone "time to review best practices and to prevent the spread of this disease."

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said it was imperative to "ensure employees feel safe at work," and the company is taking "every step possible to protect them. We will continue to do what is right for our people through this period of uncertainty."

More stories from theweek.com

Bernie Sanders is focused on the 'f---ing global crisis'

The EU's top Brexit negotiator tests positive for coronavirus

COVID-19 hit South Korea and the U.S. on the same day. Here's what Korea did right.

