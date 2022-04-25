GM, Ford steer into the headwinds of inflation, rising rates

FILE PHOTO: Ford Motors pre-production all-electric F-150 Lightning truck prototype is seen in Dearborn
Joseph White and Paul Lienert
·2 min read

By Joseph White and Paul Lienert

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co will report first-quarter results this week in an environment that has become more hostile than executives projected when they last faced investors in January.

The far-reaching economic impact of the war in Ukraine, grinding supply-chain disruptions, inflation and rising U.S. interest rates all pose a threat to forecasts made by the two Detroit automakers in January.

Shares of both companies are down sharply since January. Downbeat results last week from used car sellers Carvana Co and Carmax Inc spooked investors concerned about inflation's impact on U.S. consumer spending.

GM projected in January it could improve wholesale deliveries by 25% to 30% over 2021, and predicted commodity and logistics costs would rise by $2.5 billion. The company said it expected to earn $13 billion to $15 billion in pretax profit.

"We are not quite clear on whether there will be a small potential cut to top end of the '22 guide," Evercore ISI wrote in a note ahead of GM's first-quarter release scheduled for Tuesday.

As for Ford, which reports results on Wednesday, Evercore said it expects a cut to the 2022 outlook. One factor Evercore cited: Ford's significant exposure to soaring prices for the aluminum used to build its best-selling F-150 pickup and other vehicles.

In early March, Ford's chief financial officer, John Lawler, reaffirmed the company's forecast that it could generate $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in pretax profit for 2022. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker and its chief executive, Jim Farley, have laid out an ambitious agenda, including dividing Ford's automotive operations into separate electric and internal combustion technology units.

GM and Ford both must manage the costs of launching new electric vehicles. At GM, the company is ramping up production of its Cadillac Lyriq crossovers and GMC Hummer trucks. Ford will officially launch regular production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup on Tuesday.

Supply-chain disruptions are slowing vehicle production for both companies. During 2021, higher prices offset much of the financial hit from lost sales volume. But rising interest costs will make it harder for consumers to keep paying more.

GM's deliveries in China, its largest market, fell 21% during the first quarter. In the United States, GM's sales for the first quarter fell by 20%. Ford's U.S. sales fell by 17% in the first quarter compared with a year ago.

(Reporting by Joe White and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China c. bank discusses asset disposals by property firms, sources say

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank met banks last week to discuss the disposal of non-performing assets by property developers, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, as regulators seek to shore up the real estate industry which has been knocked by defaults. A dozen of cash-strapped property firms, including China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group, were invited to the meeting on Tuesday, two of the sources said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) encouraged commercial banks at the meeting to offer new loans and extend existing loans to developers, the sources said.

  • 2 Fintech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Its offerings have forced the finance industry to rethink costly and relatively inefficient processes that have existed for decades. While these fintech stocks face significant risks, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) could change their respective industries and drive outsized gains for investors in the process. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the industry collected almost $1.3 trillion in premiums in 2020.

  • Indian Bonds See Biggest Jump Since 2020 as Oil Prices Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian government bonds rallied by the most in 19 months, as traders rushed to cover short positions amid a drop in oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentThe yield

  • Indonesia’s Surprise Palm Oil Ban Risks Overflowing of Storage

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil storage tanks in Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of the commodity, may start brimming as producers hold stocks to comply with the government’s move to ban exports of cooking oil and its raw materials to cool domestic prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hir

  • Exclusive-Germany to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The German government is set to hike its inflation forecast for this year to 6.1% due to the impact of the war in Ukraine, up from 3.3% it had forecast in January, according to government document seen by Reuters on Monday. Berlin, which is due to present its spring economic forecasts on Wednesday, sees consumer price growth easing to 2.8% in 2023, the document showed. The German government's spring forecasts see consumer spending jumping by 9.7% this year, 0.6 percentage points more than forecast in January, the document showed.

  • Big Pension Sells GM and Nvidia Stock. It Bought Ford and Intel.

    Retirement Systems of Alabama slashed an investment in GM and sold Nvidia stock in the first quarter while buying up Ford and Intel.

  • Global Auditing Firms Struggle to Leave Russia

    The protracted pullout has put Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the awkward position of condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but still working for Russian companies, many of them state-owned.

  • Japan's Mizuho plans to bulk up U.S. M&A advisory, equity underwriting

    Mizuho Financial Group plans to beef up its U.S. operations for M&A advisory and equity underwriting, its chief executive said, as Japan's No. 3 lender aims to grab a bigger share of the world's largest investment banking fee pool. The latest U.S. drive comes after Mizuho in recent years bolstered its debt underwriting capabilities there following the 2015 acquisition of Royal Bank of Scotland's North American corporate loan portfolio. Yet to be fully tapped by Mizuho in U.S. investment banking are M&A advisory and equity underwriting, Masahiro Kihara told Reuters in an interview.

  • ‘The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke Says “Sometimes Bigger Is Better” As Fox Hit Eyes A Season 8 – Contenders Docs + Unscripted

    The Masked Singer has found itself in the middle of political controversy during its current seventh season after Deadline revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants. Donald Trump’s lawyer was unmasked this week on the Fox reality competition series. But for executive producer Craig Plestis, who brought the Korean format to the U.S., […]

  • Stocks Slump on China Covid, Rate Worries, Twitter May Talk to Musk, Tesla, AT&T and Week Ahead In Focus - 5 Things To Know

    Stock futures slump on China Covid worries, fed rate bets; Week Ahead: earnings, inflation and GDP in focus; Twitter shares higher on report of takeover talks with Elon Musk; Tesla shares slip as Shanghai extends Covid lockdown, Beijing orders testing and AT&T shares edge higher on Goldman 'buy' rating

  • Ships Refueling in China Show How Congestion Is Reshaping Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Port congestion in China is prompting more vessels to refuel at the country’s ports as the worsening Covid-19 outbreak forces the reconfiguration of shipping routes. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French Presi

  • Art Seized at U.S. Homes Part of Crackdown on Wealthy Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- A Diego Rivera painting. A pair of Prada shoes. A baseball cap.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentThe FBI didn’t say why it seized those items and more in raids last October, but its reasons are no

  • JB Hunt says Shanghai’s lockdown will spell trouble for US ports again in July

    JB Hunt executives told investors that the Shanghai lockdown, combined with labor disputes at US West Coast ports, could create new disruptions for US supply chains in July.

  • Numbers game: Beijing closer to a deal on audits of Chinese companies listed on US exchanges

    As Washington and Beijing clash on fronts ranging from defence and human rights to trade and diplomacy, they might be making headway in one area: accounting. Over the past several weeks, Beijing has signalled a willingness to compromise in an audit dispute that has threatened Chinese companies with delisting from American stock exchanges unless they comply with US accounting regulations. Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He last month said that progress was being made concern a deal on audit information

  • 3 signs that recession fears are wildly overblown: Morning Brief

    Are recession worries overblown? Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 25, 2022.

  • Buying the Dip Can Be a Retiree’s Best Friend. Here’s How Seniors Can Safely Shop.

    Stock-market downturns early in retirement often harm the durability of savings, but they can give retirees willing to do some research and steel their nerves an opportunity to juice longer-term returns

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • Stocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and commodities tumbled as China’s worsening Covid outbreak compounded fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentU.S. equity futures f

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.