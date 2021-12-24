GM, Google join firms withdrawing from CES

More big names have joined the list of companies that won't attend next month's big tech showcase, the Consumer Electronics Show in Winchester Nevada.

They include U.S. automaker GM and Alphabet's Google, as well as its self-driving company Waymo.

It's all due to concerns over rising COVID-19 infections.

All three firms however have said they’re eyeing a virtual presence with GM committed to unveiling its latest electric vehicle at the show.

The annual tech event typically features presentations from some of the biggest names in the industry and attracts around 180,000 people from around the world to discuss emerging technologies and trends.

Earlier this week, Amazon, Meta, Twitter and Pinterest all announced that they wouldn’t be sending people to the event.

Organisers however still plan to hold the show in-person with "strong safety measures in place," including vaccination requirements, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests.