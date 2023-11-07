GM halts production of Cruise Origin robotaxi amid suspended operations

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read
0
Image Credits: Screenshot/GM
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cruise is pausing production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin -- the autonomous vehicle company's latest setback amid suspended operations and increased scrutiny from regulators.

Forbes first reported the news, citing audio of Cruise CEO 's address at an all hands meeting Monday. TechCrunch has confirmed the news with sources who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity.

The decision to pause production on the Origin, which was first unveiled in January 2020, comes after California regulators suspended Cruise's operations in the state after they learned that a pedestrian was dragged by a Cruise vehicle after being struck by a human-driven car.

Cruise voluntarily paused all of its driverless operations in its other markets, including Phoenix, Austin, Houston and, more recently, Miami, in order to "rebuild public trust."

People who listened in to the all-hands meeting expressed some frustration, noting Vogt gave non-answers (or was vague) to questions about how the company planned to restore public and employee trust and why it didn't pause the fleet sooner.

According to the Forbes report, Vogt addressed Cruise's decision to halt driverless operations, telling staff that "because a lot of this is in flux, we did make the decision with GM to pause production on the Origin."

Vogt didn't appear to mention layoffs in his all-hands meeting. However, during a meeting the week before, Vogt noted to staff that layoffs could be coming amid suspended operations, according to the New York Times. With the news of the pause in Origin, it's possible future layoffs could affect both staff who work in operations and are now, essentially, grounded, and those who are working on Origin development.

In September, Vogt claimed that Cruise was "just days away" from receiving the necessary approval to mass produce the Origin. That approval still has not come, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not shared more details on the matter.

Cruise's boxy-looking vehicle built with no steering wheel or pedals -- which is being jointly developed by GM, Cruise and Honda -- is a core part of the company's strategy to scale "exponentially" in cities across the U.S., and even the world. Cruise began testing its Origins on public roads in Austin earlier this year, and has made plans to launch an Origin-based robotaxi service in Dubai and Japan.

Sources told TechCrunch that Cruise is in possession of hundreds of Origin vehicles. Vogt, according to Forbes, said that fleet will be "more than enough for the near-term when we are ready to ramp things back up."

Cruise did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Cruise hits the brakes on driverless, UAW makes progress and more EV backpedaling

    It was an absolutely wild week on the robotaxi front, and more specifically for GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise. The week started off with the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspending Cruise's driverless and deployment permits (with the California Public Utilities Commission following shortly after), effectively ending the company's robotaxi operations in San Francisco just months after receiving the last necessary permit to commercialize its operations. Two days later, Cruise decided to pause driverless operations in every market it had started to charge for its robotaxi service, including Austin, Houston and Phoenix.

  • Los Angeles demands robotaxi rulemaking powers

    Mayor Karen Bass says Los Angeles — not a state agency — should have the power to decide how robotaxi companies expand in the city. As Waymo expands its operations in the city, Bass sent an open letter to the Public Utilities Commission, which regulates commercial robotaxi operations in California, arguing that Los Angeles should hold that ultimate authority. In the letter, Bass said the city is "equipped with the tools to effectively regulate AV service within its jurisdiction" and that LA "should determine the requirements for future deployment."

  • California DMV immediately suspends Cruise's robotaxi permit

    The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday it has immediately suspended Cruise's deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary's robotaxi operations in San Francisco just months after receiving the last necessary permit to commercialize its operations. The DMV's order of suspension, which TechCrunch has viewed, states that Cruise withheld video footage from an ongoing investigation, prompting the agency to suspend its permit. The DMV said it met with Cruise representatives on October 3, one day after an incident that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under a Cruise robotaxi.

  • Cruise pauses all driverless robotaxi operations to 'rebuild public trust'

    Cruise said Thursday evening it has paused all driverless operations, a decision that comes just two days after the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits effectively ending its robotaxi operations in the state. The action means that driverless operations in Austin, Houston and Phoenix where the company was charging for rides, has ended. Cruise has also ended driverless operations in Miami, where just yesterday the company had quietly launched, according to sources familiar with the company's activities.

  • Cruise puts robotaxi operations on pause following California license suspension

    The self-driving company said it wants to "rebuild public trust."

  • Cruise ceases robotaxi operations, the Apple Watch gets a new feature and Carta tries to head off bad press

    In this issue of WiR, we cover the California DMV suspending Cruise's robotaxi permit, doing expenses in VR, the Apple Watch's best new feature going live and an e-commerce startup founded by an ex-PayPal exec that aims to give customers more control over their shopping data. Elsewhere, we spotlight the victims of Okta's latest hack, Carta's CEO trying to head off bad press, the latest from the FTX trial and Rivian winning the longest off-road competition in the U.S. Cruising no more: The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary’s robotaxi operations in San Francisco.

  • Two of California's biggest robotaxi opponents join forces

    Two of the biggest groups to oppose robotaxi expansion in California are now formally working together. Teamsters 856, which is tied to one of the longest-standing labor unions in the U.S., and Rideshare Drivers United (RDU), a group that advocates for app-based workers, said on Friday they'll work together to push for "responsible guardrails on autonomous vehicles [(AVs)] to ensure public safety and protect driving jobs." The partnership isn't solely about limiting AVs, yet robotaxi companies including Waymo and Cruise are racking up adversaries, as well as allies, as they expand.

  • GM, Cruise and Honda to launch robotaxi service in Japan

    General Motors, self-driving car subsidiary Cruise and Honda plan to launch a robotaxi service in Japan under a new joint venture, the three companies announced today. The companies intend to launch the service with the custom-built Cruise Origin vehicles in central Tokyo in early 2026. The service will start with dozens of Cruise Origins.

  • California DMV suspends Cruise’s driverless permits

    The California DMV announced Tuesday that it has suspended GM-owned Cruise’s permits to operate driverless vehicles in the state, effective immediately.

  • California suspends GM Cruise self-driving vehicles as 'not safe' for the public

    California suspended General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle deployment and driverless testing permits, effective immediately, citing safety concerns.

  • Guardians hire Stephen Vogt as new manager after Terry Francona steps away

    Stephen Vogt spent the 2023 season as a bullpen coach with the Mariners.

  • Why this autonomous vehicle veteran joined a legged robotics startup

    Zhang Li's career path has looked like a bellwether for China's tech trends. When the Cisco veteran joined WeRide in 2018, the Chinese autonomous vehicle company was less than a year old. In the next few years, the country would become a breeding ground for three AV unicorns, including WeRide, of which valuation surged to $4.4 billion last year.

  • WeWork files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

    WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection. The office space rental company has struggled as millions more people have opted to work from home over the last few years.

  • Lakers star Anthony Davis leaves loss to Heat early with hip spasms, doesn’t expect to miss time

    Anthony Davis took a shot to the hip while trying to drive early on Monday night, and eventually left the game early in Miami.

  • Last surviving witnesses to JFK assassination recount the event in emotional detail

    New docu-series 'JFK: One Day In America' gathers surviving witnesses to the assassination that forever changed a nation.

  • More former New Mexico State players file lawsuit alleging guns were used to intimidate players amid hazing, sexual assault

    Guns were “a regular presence” in the New Mexico State locker room last season, according to a new lawsuit filed on Monday.

  • James Madison stuns No. 4 Michigan State in East Lansing in season opener

    The Spartans shot 1 of 20 from 3-point distance in a shocking loss at home.

  • Meta reportedly won't make its AI advertising tools available to political marketers

    Reuters reports that Meta will specifically not make its AI advertising tools available to political marketers ahead of the presidential election cycle.

  • No. 20 Colorado stuns top-ranked defending champion LSU in season opener

    Colorado led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter in a stunning upset on opening night.

  • Is ‘friends to lovers’ actually the move?

    "Be prepared to take rejection gracefully because the more gracefully you take it, the easier it'll be to stay friends." The post Is ‘friends to lovers’ actually the move? appeared first on In The Know.