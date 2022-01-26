GM hiring 8,000 technical positions in 2022





General Motors is hiring 8,000 new technical positions in 2022, as it ramps up its development and production of electric vehicles, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a Linkedin post, the company said employees will be hired throughout the year for teams that "develop vehicle software, engineer fuel cells to electrify industries beyond automotive, and advance electric battery design to actualize an all-electric future."

General Motors said diversity and growth will be the main focus of the expansion of its U.S. workforce.

"I came for the opportunity to make a career out of my interest in engineering. I stay for the chance to work with @GM teams and our purpose-driven technology to change the world. We're hiring 8,000 tech roles to champion our all-electric future," CEO Mary Barra tweeted.

The announcement comes a day after the company said it will be investing $7 billion in electric vehicle plants.

The investment will go towards four new Michigan plants as the company wants to "be the market leader" for electric vehicles in the next three years.

President Biden on Tuesday called GM's investment in Michigan a sign that the administration's efforts to strengthen the economy are leading to a "manufacturing comeback."

GM has a goal to sell only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.