GM inserts exec at Cruise as safety review expands, manual self driving paused

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read
Image Credits: Cruise

General Motors is taking a more active role in shaping the safety culture at Cruise, following a string of incidents that prompted California regulators to suspend permits that allowed the self-driving car subsidiary to operate commercially in the state. The legacy automaker is inserting one of its own executives, who is also a Cruise board member, to head up the self-driving car company's legal and policy, communications and finance teams.

Craig Glidden, GM's EVP of legal and policy and a Cruise board member, will come on as chief administrative officer at Cruise. Glidden will oversee work streams around transparency and community engagement, according to Cruise.

Cruise said it will also pause all supervised and manual autonomous vehicle operations in the U.S., which the company says affects some 70 vehicles. Cruise had already voluntarily paused all of its driverless operations in cities across the country, including Houston, Austin and Phoenix, in order to "rebuild public trust" following after an October 2 event that left a pedestrian, who had been hit by a human-driven vehicle, run over and dragged 20 feet by a Cruise robotaxi.

"This orderly pause is a further step to rebuild public trust while we undergo a full safety review," according to a blog post from the company announcing the changes.

In early November, Cruise hired consulting firm Exponent to conduct a technical root causes analysis of the October 2 incident. The company said Tuesday that remit will expand to include a comprehensive review of all of Cruise's safety systems and technology.

The Cruise board also said it would hire a third-party safety expert in the coming weeks to fully assess the company's safety operations and culture. The moves follows the lead of other AV companies, including those that have faced scrutiny over safety practices. Uber ATG, the ride-hailing company's former self-driving vehicle unit, hired former National Transportation Safety Board chairman Christopher Hart to advise the company on its safety culture after the May 2018 fatal self-driving car crash in Arizona.

The outside safety expert is in addition to last week's announcement the Cruise will hire a chief safety officer to report directly to Vogt. Other AV companies such as Aurora have dedicated chief safety officers. Cruise did not respond in time to confirm whether the company had a dedicated executive overseeing safety at the company previously.

A survey that Blind, an anonymous forum for verified employees, conducted for TechCrunch found that half of Cruise employees are either not at all confident (32%) or only slightly confident (18%) in Cruise's safety culture. Over three-quarters of the 136 Cruise employees surveyed from November 7 to November 8 said they believed Cruise was trying to scale too quickly.

The changes come a day after Cruise and GM held a board meeting to discuss next steps for the embattled AV company. CEO Kyle Vogt had warned staff last week that layoffs would be coming, and then the company began letting go contract workers.

  • Cruise begins layoffs, starting with workers who supported driverless operations

    Cruise, the GM self-driving car subsidiary, has started laying off contingent workers after pausing all of it driverless operations and losing key commercial permits that allowed it to operate a robotaxi service in San Francisco. The company laid off Thursday contingent workers, people who were employed to support its driverless fleet. Not all contingent workers, who are employed by a third party, were laid off.

  • GM recalls nearly 1,000 Cruise robotaxis after pedestrian collision

    Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company owned by General Motors, has issued a recall for 950 of its robotaxis following a collision with a pedestrian in San Francisco last month. California also pulled its permit to operate driverless vehicles in the state.

  • Cruise is reportedly planning to lay off employees after weeks of crises

    The news comes the same week that General Motors, Cruise’s parent company, recalled all its vehicles amid safety concerns.

  • Cruise recalls entire fleet after robotaxi ran over, dragged pedestrian

    GM self-driving car subsidiary Cruise issued a recall for 950 vehicles equipped with its autonomous vehicle software following a crash that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under and then dragged by one of the company's robotaxis. The company said in a blog post and in the recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that it issued the recall after an analysis of the robotaxi's response October 2 found the "collision detection subsystem may cause the Cruise AV to attempt to pull over out of traffic instead of remaining stationary when a pullover is not the desired post-collision response." In that October incident, a pedestrian was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane where a Cruise robotaxi was driving.

  • Cruise hits the brakes on driverless, UAW makes progress and more EV backpedaling

    It was an absolutely wild week on the robotaxi front, and more specifically for GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise. The week started off with the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspending Cruise's driverless and deployment permits (with the California Public Utilities Commission following shortly after), effectively ending the company's robotaxi operations in San Francisco just months after receiving the last necessary permit to commercialize its operations. Two days later, Cruise decided to pause driverless operations in every market it had started to charge for its robotaxi service, including Austin, Houston and Phoenix.

  • Cruise ceases robotaxi operations, the Apple Watch gets a new feature and Carta tries to head off bad press

    In this issue of WiR, we cover the California DMV suspending Cruise's robotaxi permit, doing expenses in VR, the Apple Watch's best new feature going live and an e-commerce startup founded by an ex-PayPal exec that aims to give customers more control over their shopping data. Elsewhere, we spotlight the victims of Okta's latest hack, Carta's CEO trying to head off bad press, the latest from the FTX trial and Rivian winning the longest off-road competition in the U.S. Cruising no more: The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary’s robotaxi operations in San Francisco.

  • California DMV immediately suspends Cruise's robotaxi permit

    The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday it has immediately suspended Cruise's deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary's robotaxi operations in San Francisco just months after receiving the last necessary permit to commercialize its operations. The DMV's order of suspension, which TechCrunch has viewed, states that Cruise withheld video footage from an ongoing investigation, prompting the agency to suspend its permit. The DMV said it met with Cruise representatives on October 3, one day after an incident that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under a Cruise robotaxi.

  • California DMV suspends Cruise’s driverless permits

    The California DMV announced Tuesday that it has suspended GM-owned Cruise’s permits to operate driverless vehicles in the state, effective immediately.

  • Federal regulators open investigation into GM self-driving car subsidiary Cruise

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into GM subsidiary Cruise's autonomous vehicle system following several incidents involving pedestrians in San Francisco, where the company operates a robotaxi service. The most recent incident, which occurred October 2, left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. The San Francisco Police Department is also investigating that event.

  • GM, Cruise and Honda to launch robotaxi service in Japan

    General Motors, self-driving car subsidiary Cruise and Honda plan to launch a robotaxi service in Japan under a new joint venture, the three companies announced today. The companies intend to launch the service with the custom-built Cruise Origin vehicles in central Tokyo in early 2026. The service will start with dozens of Cruise Origins.

