GM to invest $22 million in Tennessee plant

The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it will invest $22 million at its Tennessee plant to build fuel-efficient engines.

The U.S. automaker also said it would add more than 200 jobs at the Spring Hill plant for production of new Cadillac XT6.

The plant, which also makes the popular GMC Acadia mid-size SUV, employs about 3,800 people.





(This story corrects to show that the new jobs are for the production of the Cadillac XT6, and not the new engines.)





(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)