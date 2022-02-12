GM investments create even more opportunities in Michigan, as we transition to electric

Massive, transformational opportunities are coming to Michigan — and I have worked diligently on plans to help bring them here.

Recently, General Motors announced it will invest $6.5 billion at two new Michigan sites for electric vehicle and battery production — the single largest investment in GM history. One proposed investment in Lansing would create an estimated 1,700 jobs when the plant is fully operational. Additional investments of more than $510 million will upgrade current Lansing assembly plants to accommodate next-generation vehicles.

Many people I represent along I-69 and I-94 in areas of Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties commute to Greater Lansing for work. This commitment by GM provides workers and families in our area with more access to jobs and potential for prosperity. It also provides an immediate look at how recent legislation I worked to get to Gov. Whitmer’s desk is already making our state more competitive and attractive for jobs.

Now law, these plans create funds dedicated to landing large-scale, job-producing projects. The main fund can receive appropriated money through the Michigan Legislature or another source, and I recently voted to approve an investment of $1 billion into it.

This is a down payment on Michigan’s future, while recognizing our past and present. We have tremendous roots in engineering, manufacturing and production. In Portage, workers at Pfizer’s manufacturing site are at the forefront in combating the COVID-19 pandemic by producing vaccines.

Our automotive production prowess is also well-documented. GM is striving to become the electric vehicle market leader in North America by 2025, while converting 50 percent of its North American assembly capacity to EV production by 2030. With this announcement, they’re going to be aggressively working toward those goals right here in our region with hard-working Michigan residents and good-paying jobs as the mechanisms to do it.

We’re the state that gave the world the automobile, and I have worked to ensure Michigan and its workforce can be a leader in giving the world the vehicles and technology of tomorrow.

While these new funds will make Michigan competitive and diversify our workforce — as job providers across the country continually look to locate facilities and projects — this move was also important in solidifying what has made us who we are. Ford’s announced investment into electric vehicles and battery production in Kentucky and Tennessee in September made serious waves. We needed to put our stake in the ground and ensure Michigan’s auto industry — a lifeline for so many throughout our state — remains strong and viable.

This is just an initial step in prioritizing significant job attraction and economic activity for our communities. I am also spearheading a landmark research and development tax credit proposal that will put Michigan at the forefront of establishing much-needed domestic supply for advanced automotive, semiconductor and life science industries. I will continue to pursue and develop comprehensive plans to position Michigan for the future, so we can help our workers, families and communities win.

State Rep. Matt Hall (R-Marshall) represents the 63rd District.

