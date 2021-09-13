GM invests in Oculii, radar software maker for self-driving cars

FILE PHOTO: Oculii CEO Steven Hong shows the company's radar kit at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, Nevada
Hyunjoo Jin
·2 min read

By Hyunjoo Jin

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Motors Co's venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Oculii co-founder Steven Hong said.

GM can use Oculii's low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up its partially automated vehicles and full self-driving cars, he told Reuters in an interview.

The investment is a "fantastic signal they're serious about the technology and bullish about radar in general," said the Stanford University graduate who founded Oculii with his father, Lang Hong, an engineering professor at Wright State University.

He declined to disclose the financial details.

Tesla Inc eliminated radar sensors from its volume models this year, rekindling questions about the safety and performance of its advanced driver assistant system.

Radars, which measure the distance between objects, enable a car to accelerate or brake to match its speed with that of the vehicle in front. Radars also work well in adverse lighting and weather conditions.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has called additional sensors like lidars and radars "crutches," doubling down on cheaper cameras and artificial intelligence for its driving automation system.

Hong said he agreed with comments by Tesla's artificial intelligence director, Andrej Karpathy, about the shortcomings of traditional radars. Karpathy said in June that radars sometimes make "dumb" measurements of the environment, holding back its vision system.

"Traditional radar is very low resolution and very noisy," Hong said. But high-resolution radars are a key backup to cameras and other sensors when they fail, thus providing "extra safety," he added.

He said he expected Tesla to embrace radars as prices decline.

"It is gonna be a no brainier," Hong said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope, in Slovakia, warns European countries against being self-centred

    BRATISLAVA (Reuters) -Pope Francis warned against too much focus on individual rights and culture wars at the expense of the common good on Monday during a visit to Slovakia amid increased nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment across eastern Europe. The 84-year-old Francis, looking fit, is making his first trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. On the first papal visit to Slovakia since 2003, Francis returned to a theme he had touched on during a stopover on Sunday in Hungary on how nations should avoid a selfish, defensive mentality, as he recalled the region's communist past.

  • Australia's NSW state says coronavirus vaccination pace slows

    The government of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Monday the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations had slowed as first-dose coverage neared 80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease. Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to relax some restrictions for the state's 8 million residents once two-dose vaccination rates hit 70%, expected to be around the middle of next month. "For those of you who choose not to be vaccinated, that is your choice, but don't expect to do everything that vaccinated people do when we hit 80%," Berejiklian said at a media briefing in Sydney, the state capital.

  • Nigeria says 75 abducted children released amid army crackdown

    Seventy-five children who were kidnapped from their school in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State have been released after their abductors came under pressure from a military crackdown, a state official said on Monday. More than 1,100 children have been seized since December last year. Authorities say they were abducted by heavily armed gangs of bandits seeking ransoms.

  • Giants dropped by Broncos, 27-13: Instant analysis

    Instant analysis of the New York Giants' 27-13 Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.

  • Here’s what Apple is expected to announce at its iPhone 13 launch event Tuesday

    Fresh off a legal sting in its battle over App Store payment practices, Apple Inc. will be looking to refocus attention back on its technology with its upcoming iPhone reveal.

  • Texas restaurant hires robots as servers amid staff shortage: 'It's a fantasy experience'

    The restaurant owner added he still believes that human service at restaurants is "essential."

  • It's a robovac! It's a mop! It's up to $240 off at Amazon, today only

    'Cleans everywhere'.. This top-rated Roborock hybrid truly rocks — save up to $240!