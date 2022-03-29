GM keeps up Shanghai output with workers sleeping on factory floor -sources

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors' joint venture in Shanghai has maintained production amid the city's lockdown by asking workers to sleep on factory floors and getting passes for trucks to continue deliveries, two people familiar with the matter said.

Such measures equate to a "closed-loop" management process, which China's financial hub has asked companies to adopt to stay open during a two-stage lockdown to battle its COVID outbreak.

In the bubble-like arrangement, which workers sleep, live and work in isolation from the rest of the world to prevent virus transmission. A similar system was used at the Winter Olympics in Beijing to seal event personnel off from the public.

The facilities, which GM runs as part of a joint venture with Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC Motor Corp that produces Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles, are in areas east of Shanghai's Huangpu river that have been locked down from Monday to Friday.

GM, which said on Monday that its Shanghai JV was producing normally, declined to comment on the arrangements at its factory. A spokesperson said the company and its joint ventures had developed and were executing contingency plans with their suppliers to mitigate uncertainty related to COVID-19.

GM's ability to keep its Shanghai production lines running contrasts with that of Tesla, which Reuters reported has suspended production for the four-day period. It was unable to secure sufficient provisions for its workers to achieve closed-loop management, one source said.

Apple supplier Foxconn, TCL Corp, and Apple supplier Shenzhen Deren Electronic Co Ltd managed to keep production going in southern China this month with closed-loop management after manufacturing hubs such as Shenzhen and Dongguan were hit by similar lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Norihiko Shirouzu, writing by Brenda Goh)

Recommended Stories

  • GM and VW say Shanghai factories unaffected by lockdown

    General Motors and Volkswagen Group China on Monday said that their Shanghai operations have not been affected by the city's lockdown to try to stem the spread of COVID-19. Both companies operate factories in the city as part of joint ventures with state-owned Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp. A GM spokesperson told Reuters that its manufacturing facilities were operating normally.

  • Mexico to rent out unwanted presidential jet for parties

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that his government would offer to rent out a luxury presidential jet for birthday and wedding parties after failing to find a buyer.

  • Mexico to rent out presidential jet for weddings, parties

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday he has now essentially given up on his quixotic bid to sell off the presidential jet, and will rent it out for weddings or parties. López Obrador admitted the government has not been able to sell the Boeing 787 jet, which he calls too luxurious and refuses to use. “The rental fees will pay for its expenses and maintenance,” López Obrador said.

  • Tesla suspends Shanghai factory output for four days on COVID curbs -sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -U.S. automaker Tesla is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days after the financial hub said on Sunday it would lock down in two stages to carry out mass testing for COVID 19, two people familiar with the matter said. Tesla declined to comment on whether production had been suspended. In a statement to Reuters it said that it always strived to fulfil its epidemic prevention responsibilities and that it believed Shanghai's COVID-19 measures helped lay the foundation for the city's future development.

  • Mexican president taps predecessor's jet for wedding, birthday rentals

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his predecessor's luxury jet will be rented out privately for special occasions like weddings and birthdays after his government tried and failed to sell it over the past three years. "The plane is being handed over so it can be rented, so it's being used, so it's flying and can generate an income," Lopez Obrador said at a regular morning news conference. Making the plane available for people to use on occasions such as weddings, birthday parties or when companies want to reward employees for good performance by taking them to the beach, would help to pay the costs of its upkeep, he said.

  • Heineken wants to leave Russia but it's worried the Kremlin could seize its assets

    Heineken said Monday it's exiting Russia but will stay open until it's offloaded its Russia business unit to "minimize the risk of nationalization."

  • Knoxville doctor who offered training in Ukrainian war zone: 'I am planning to go back'

    Knoxville anesthesiologist answered the call when asked to help train Ukrainians. He says he was most inspired by their spirit and patriotism.

  • Shanghai plunged into lockdown as Covid infections soar

    China’s biggest city has been plunged into lockdown amid the highest level of cases since the early weeks of the pandemic.

  • Taliban bars government employees without beards from work -sources

    Afghanistan's Taliban has instructed all government employees to wear a beard and adhere to a dress code or risk being fired, three sources told Reuters, the latest of several new restrictions imposed by the hardline Islamist administration. The sources said representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were patrolling the entrances to government offices on Monday to check that employees were in compliance with the new rules. Workers were told they would from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes, the sources said.

  • 'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history at the Oscars, offers moving ASL acceptance speech

    Troy Kotsur is the second deaf performer to win an Oscar. The audience gave him standing ovation, with many members signing their applause.

  • Instacart’s CEO Says Company Is In ‘No Rush’ to Go Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc. is in “no rush” to go public, Chief Executive Officer Fidji Simo said at a conference on Monday. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia Talks“For me it’s really about making sure that the compa

  • Roche loses money in Russia, chief executive says

    Roche is "losing money in Russia", Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in an interview published on Tuesday, but remains committed to providing medication to patients there. The statement echoed other pharmaceutical giants, who have said they will supply essential medicines in Russia but halt some other activities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow among top free agents set to hit market in 2023

    Hunter Renfrow will be a free agent in 2023. How much could he make on the open market?

  • Amazon Stock Rally Picks Up to Erase Losses for the Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shares rallied on Monday, with the e-commerce giant becoming the first of megacap tech stocks to erase losses for the year.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksShares rose 2.6% to $3,37

  • Two small cars cut from GM lineup—is this the end of the affordable compact?

    GM is eliminating two of its best options for bargain hunters, and it could signal the demise of the affordable small car.

  • Ukraine reportedly takes back territory from Russian forces

    Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are attempting to seize key highways and settlements held by Ukrainian troops.

  • See Maria Menounos's Oscars Gown That Is Causing a Lot of Commotion on Social Media

    Just three weeks ago, actress, host and author Maria Menounos asked the Live! With Kelly and Ryan audience for feedback on three potential gowns for the Academy Awards.

  • European Gas Prices Rise as Norway Flows Dip Amid Cool Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas gained as colder weather at the end of winter combined with a dip in flows from Norway. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksBenchmark futures rose for a second day, trading above

  • C8 Corvette Leads San Diego Police On Chase

    But he couldn’t outrun the spike strip…

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.