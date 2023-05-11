GM launches a new business unit to sell more products to fleet customers

General Motors said Wednesday it is launching a new business called GM Envolve that it expects will streamline operations and provide added revenue.

GM Envolve will encompass all of GM's sales force under one umbrella. It will work directly with business and government fleet customers as a one-stop shop for all of GM's fleet products — such as internal combustion and electric vehicles — and for access to business units such as BrightDrop, GM Energy, GM Defense, OnStar, GM Genuine Parts and more.

GM is launching GM Envolve – a one-stop customer experience, designed with input from fleet customers and dealers to make it easier to tap into all the products and services GM has to offer.

“This is a new business unit,” Steve Hill, president of GM North America and the leaders of GM Envolve, told reporters. “We’re consolidating the sales organizations into something called GM Envolve. But the business units aren’t going away. The business units still have to run their business. They’ll be providing subject matter experts that the sales teams need to rely on to help solve the customer’s problem.”

For example, if a business customer needs chargers for an EV fleet, GM Envolve can call on an expert from its GM Energy business unit to tailor an energy-management solution for that customer. GM launched GM Energy last October.

Hill said GM Envolve will not require new hires. Ed Peper, who will run day-to-day operations and all fleet vehicle sales as U.S. vice president of GM Envolve, said it is about giving customers a single point of contact.

"It really is about all the business units in GM that have served business-to-business and business-to-government customers, working even closer together to leverage the power of this company and the power of the solutions that we have for our customers and create those custom solutions that we have for each one of them," Peper said.

Steve Hill, president of GM North America and the leader of GM Envolve.

By being the main point of customer contact, GM Envolve will streamline GM's sales and operations and create more revenue by selling current and future customers more of GM's services offered across various business units. Hill declined to say how much revenue GM expects to gain, but said, "There's huge opportunity. We've kind of piloted this with a few of our key customers and the results that we've seen have been really encouraging not just for GM, but for the customers themselves. It's a win-win."

One real-world example GM offered was with auto part giant AutoZone. R. Scott Taylor, head of AutoZone's fleet and commercial analytics, told reporters that AutoZone has had GM gasoline fleet vehicles for years and it uses OnStar to monitor drivers' behavior and diagnostics to recover any lost or stolen fleet vehicles. Now AutoZone has ordered 60 Chevrolet Bolt EUVs for parts delivery starting later this summer. Taylor said the company is working with GM Energy on those to provide charging stations.

