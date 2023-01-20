GM, LG Energy drop plan for fourth U.S JV battery plant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution do not plan to move forward with a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The companies joint venture Ultium Cells LLC in August said it was considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana, for a fourth U.S. battery plant. "We’ve been very clear that our plan includes investing in a fourth U.S. cell plant, but we’re not going to comment on speculation," GM said in a statement Friday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)