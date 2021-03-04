GM looking to build 2nd US battery factory, Tennessee likely

Best Life
COVID vaccines are being rolled out across the U.S., much to the delight of those eligible to receive them. The vast majority of the COVID vaccine’s side effects are minimal, and similar to those of other vaccines, including redness and swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and swollen lymph nodes, and the bulk of symptoms occur within the first few days of getting vaccinated. However, researchers say there’s one surprising COVID vaccine side effect that some people may develop more than a week after getting their shot: a severe skin reaction. Read on to discover who’s likeliest to develop this reaction, and what it might mean for your second dose. And if you want to ensure you’re getting the best protection possible, Dr. Fauci Is Warning You Not to Do This at Your Vaccine Appointment. 1 The reaction has been documented in individuals who’ve gotten the Moderna vaccine. While dermatological reactions can occur with any shot—not just the COVID vaccine—researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have noticed a particular COVID vaccine side effect on the skin of some individuals who’ve received the Moderna vaccine. In a letter to The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), physicians noted that the reaction can present as a red, itchy, painful, sometimes raised area, which, in some cases, covers a large area of skin. And for the latest COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 The reaction can appear a significant period of time after your vaccine. The authors of the NEJM letter explained that, among 12 individuals who developed delayed dermatological reactions to the Moderna vaccine, the symptoms manifested more than 72 hours after the shot was initially given—the period in which many experts, including Anthony Fauci, chief COVID adviser to President Joe Biden, has said reactions were most likely to occur.Instead, those with the delayed reaction to the Moderna vaccine experienced the onset of the skin condition between four and 12 days after the administration of their vaccine dose. In most patients, the symptoms cleared up after approximately a week. And if you’re about to get your shot, The Pfizer Vaccine May Be Less Effective If You Have This Common Condition. 3 It’s possible to get the reaction twice. Just because you’ve already developed the delayed onset skin reaction after your first Moderna shot doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. According to the NEJM authors, half of the individuals who developed a reaction after their first vaccine dose had a reaction after their second, as well. However, after the second dose, the reaction showed up faster—typically within 48 hours after receiving the vaccine. And while many have reported that their side effects, including fatigue and fever, were worse after receiving the second COVID vaccine, the delayed onset skin reaction was not more pronounced after the second dose of the vaccine. 4 You shouldn’t treat the reaction with antibiotics. While the skin reaction documented in some individuals who’ve received the Moderna vaccine may look similar to an infection, it shouldn’t be treated the same way."Delayed cutaneous hypersensitivity could be confused – by clinicians and patients alike – with a skin infection," explained Erica Shenoy, MD, PhD, associate chief of the MGH Infection Control Unit, who co-authored the NEJM letter. "These types of reactions, however, are not infectious and thus should not be treated with antibiotics." The majority of patients who experienced the reaction treated it with antihistamines, ice, or corticosteroid medication. 5 Even if you’ve developed the reaction, you should still get your second shot. Though the delayed onset skin irritation associated with the Moderna vaccine may be uncomfortable, that shouldn’t prevent you from receiving your full vaccine dose. If you’ve had the dermatological reaction, it may actually be a good sign in the long run.Esther Freeman, MD, PhD, director of Global Health Dermatology at MGH and co-author of the NEJM letter, noted that the reaction was likely an indication that a person’s immune system had activated to fight the virus. “Overall, this data is reassuring and should not discourage people from getting the vaccine,” Freeman explained. And for the latest guidance on the pandemic, The CDC Is About to Announce This Major COVID Guideline Change.