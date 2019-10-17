GM Lordstown plant workers urge rejection of UAW deal if their factory remains closed

DETROIT — The future of General Motors' assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, has been a friction point between GM and the UAW since even before negotiations for a new contract began this summer, and now could pose a threat to ratification of a tentative agreement.

About 40 to 50 UAW members gathered Thursday outside Detroit's Renaissance Center ahead of the UAW National GM Council meeting, as well as inside the Marriott hotel where the meeting was held, chanting “no product, no vote.“

As UAW leaders Gary Jones and Terry Dittes descended the escalator to enter the ballroom ahead of the meeting, the protesters again shouted: “No product, no vote“ and “Stop giving our jobs to Mexico!”

Reports on the Lordstown plant's fate conflicted after the union and GM reached a proposed tentative agreement. The Wall Street Journal reported the automaker would invest, with partners, $1.3 billion near the idled factory. Other accounts said Lordstown was left out of the pact. The Journal report squares with the USA TODAY Network's Detroit Free Press reporting on a battery plant planned near the factory, while GM works to sell the plant to an enterprise linked to electric truck maker Workhorse Group of suburban Cincinnati.

From left: Bill Goodchild and Justin Brown both of Local 1112 from Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio at the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. More

Deal details: GM-UAW pact calls for 9,000 jobs, $9,000 ratification bonus, e-truck

GM, UAW strike deal: Automaker, union reach tentative agreement on new contract

The battery plant would be a joint venture that would involve a separate contract with the UAW and be near the idled facility, a person familiar with discussions told the Free Press earlier this month.

Justin Brown drove from Wentzville, Missouri, to Detroit to participate in the protest. He worked 11 years at the Lordstown plant before transferring to GM’s plant in Wentzville five months ago.

“I left my home and everything there in Lordstown," said Brown. “If there’s nothing in this contract for Lordstown, my vote is no. If they won’t give it to us now, then I don’t think we should settle the contract.”

Many members of the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio gather at the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, ahead of the GM-UAW vote on a new contract. More

Ready to stay on strike

Likewise, Tommy Wolikow said, “if they just throw Lordstown away, it’ll be a no for me.”

Wolikow works at Flint assembly, but he spent years working at Lordstown. He said if the 46,000 members are “true union brothers and sisters and know the meaning of solidarity, they’ll stick with us” and reject the proposed tentative contract.

UAW Local 1112 President @TimOHara1112 is prepared to vote no on a contract that doesn’t include a product for #Lordstown. “Today it’s us. Tomorrow it could be somebody else.” @MahoningMatters pic.twitter.com/oIqix6dUOJ — Jess Hardin (@jesslhardin) October 17, 2019

“If there’s no product for Lordstown, my vote is no,” said William Goodchild, a laid-off Lordstown worker who came to GM’s headquarters to make sure UAW leaders know the Lordstown issue matters.

Goodchild, Wolikow, Brown and others at the rally said they are ready to stay on strike longer if need be to get a product for Lordstown. But Wolikow worries that some union members will see “the big carrot” GM has offered in the form of a ratification bonus of at least $9,000 and “be bought out” to ratify a tentative contract if the National GM Council recommends ratification.