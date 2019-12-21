GM of McDonald's Peru franchise says faulty machine caused deaths

Protesters stood outside a McDonald's in Lima, Peru this week to express their outrage over the deaths of 2 teenage employees who were electrocuted.





They were 18-year-old Alexandra Porras and 19-year-old Carlos Campo - who according to their families, were a couple.





They died last Sunday.





Now, the general manager of the firm - which owns and operates McDonald's restaurants in Peru - is speaking out.

He told local media that the managers of the restaurant under investigation didn't report, to the maintenance department, that the drinks machine wasn't working properly and giving people shocks.





The deaths have led to growing criticism of fast food chains and protests calling for better working conditions in the country.





(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) PROTESTER, ELISSA, SAYING:

'We organised this protest because we can no longer deal with this outrage, anger. We are moved by what has happened, to those employees, who have died under circumstances of absolute irresponsibility, of absolute negligence on the part of a millionaire company."

Peru's president has said he will seek to strengthen labor laws in the country and take more concrete action against companies involved in workplace accidents.