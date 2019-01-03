GM names Mark Reuss president

General Motors on Thursday named Mark Reuss president, effective immediately, tapping into his experience in driving the company's global product development.



Reuss will focus on doubling the resources allocated to electric and autonomous vehicle programs in the next two years, the company said.





His appointment comes as the No.1 U.S. automaker is investing in developing self-driving cars, while cutting back on the production of traditional sedans.

Reuss currently leads GM's global product group and Cadillac operations.

He replaces Dan Ammann, who took over as chief executive of the automaker's majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary on Jan. 1.



GM on Thursday also released its fourth-quarter sales figures.





I'm excited to announce that Mark Reuss, head of our Global Product Group, will take on the role of President @GM. His product knowledge, leadership & passion will drive our transformation as we strengthen our core business & define the future of mobility. https://t.co/Sl0cWcTJ6g — Mary Barra (@mtbarra) January 3, 2019





