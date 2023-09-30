GM president's strike op-ed got it wrong. So did UAW's response. | Letters to the Editor

If one were to believe the op-ed published Wednesday by General Motors President Mark Reuss ("GM president fires back: 'Flow of misinformation' could prolong UAW strike," Detroit Free Press, Sept. 20), autoworkers in the U.S. are living in the lap of luxury. We have nothing to complain about, let alone strike over. Unfortunately for Mr. Reuss, his claims about the wages and conditions of rank-and-file autoworkers are demonstrably false.

According to Reuss, the vast majority of GM workers make "more than $150,000 a year" when factoring in overtime and benefits, and have ample vacation time, great retirement benefits and job security. It is wrong, he said, to claim that "record profits go toward fueling corporate greed." It is a "fundamental reality" that workers' demands are "untenable" because the company cannot afford them, states Reuss.

But what do workers actually confront?

First, the pre-tax wage for a temp at GM is $16.67 an hour, or $34,000 a year. Full-time workers who have reached a top rate of $32 only make $66,000 a year, before taxes, which is still not enough to provide for a family in the current cost-of-living crisis. According to the Economic Policy Institute, autoworker wages have fallen 19.3% since 2008 alone — due in large part to past concessions made by the UAW.

If Big Three workers were paid in real terms the same as the average autoworker in 1973, we would be making an average of $38 an hour today. The reality is many of us work second jobs, and we are struggling to keep our heads above water. It used to be the case that an auto job was enough to provide for an entire family, but today there are Detroit Three workers and parts workers who are homeless. Speed-ups and grueling 12-hour days have made workplaces much more dangerous, and the companies kept us working through three years of an ongoing pandemic. The companies shut production for a brief period in 2020 after workers went on strike for their own safety.

If the wages paid by GM are so extraordinarily generous, and if workers are living in comfort, why is it necessary for GM CEO Mary Barra to receive nearly 400 times as much as an average worker? Barra’s total compensation is $29 million a year, an hourly rate of $13,800. A temp would have to work for 853 years to make what Barra pockets in a year.

If it is true, as Reuss claims, that GM cannot afford to meet workers’ demands, then how is the company able to find all those millions to pay its executives and shareholders? In the last decade, GM has paid out more than $20 billion in stock buybacks to wealthy shareholders. If that was divided equally among Ford's 57,000 US autoworkers, each would get a bonus of $368,421.

Ruess declares that “nobody wins” a strike, that the interests of all involved — management, shareholders, workers — could be met if workers simply accepted the offer that GM and the other companies have magnanimously offered to workers. In reality, workers, who produce all the wealth, are engaged in a bitter life and death struggle to survive in a society characterized by unprecedented levels of social inequality.

As for UAW Vice President Mike Booth's reply to Reuss ("UAW to GM: Show me a Big 3 executive who'd work for union pay," Detroit Free Press, Sept. 21) what he covers up is that the UAW bureaucracy agreed to all the concessions workers have been forced to give up over decades. It is now working to prevent the type of battle that is required. Rather than organizing a united fight against all three companies, mobilizing the full strength of the working class, the UAW has only called out three plants, leaving workers on strike isolated, while others are being laid off or victimized.

Will Lehman

The writer is a member of the UAW who is challenging the union’s election processes in court.

