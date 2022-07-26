GM reaffirms profit outlook but remains cautious about ‘economic conditions’

General Motors (GM) said net income fell 40% for the second quarter, though it did reaffirm its full-year profit outlook despite concerns about the economy.

GM reported Q2 EPS of $1.14, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31; net income came in at $1.7 billion, down 40% from the $2.8 billion the automaker reported a year ago.

GM’s revenue for the quarter came in at $35.76 billion, topping estimates of $34.81 billion.

The automaker reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year too, forecasting EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of $13 billion to $15 billion, unchanged from the projection it gave earlier this month.

Despite maintaining its profit projection, CEO Mary Barra cautioned the automaker was joining the chorus of other corporations in preparing for a slowing economy.

“There are concerns about economic conditions, to be sure. That’s why we are already taking proactive steps to manage costs and cash flows, including reducing discretionary spending and limiting hiring to critical needs and positions that support growth,” Barra said in her shareholder letter.

"In addition, we have modeled several downturn scenarios, and we are prepared to take more deliberate action when and if necessary," she said this morning in a conference call with analysts.

“You'd rather be cautious because then investors don't feel like they've set themselves up for more negative expectations going into Q3 and Q4,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said to Yahoo Finance, about the cautious tone Barra took in the Q2 earnings report. “Right now they have to maintain their margins, and margins got hit. You started to see incremental expenses come through, softer macro, so they’re definitely prepared for that, but you can’t cut your way to growth.”

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Along the backdrop of concern over the economy, GM is still pushing ahead with its EV game plan, gearing up for three Chevrolet models to come out in 2023 - the Silverado EV pickup, and Blazer and Equinox EV SUVs. GM also highlighted new deals with Livent and LG Chem for lithium and battery cathode material, respectively, in order to meet its goals of 1 million EV units by 2025.

While some analysts argue whether GM’s EV gameplan is taking too long, Ives says that’s beside the point. GM is at a “pivotal moment” and needs to execute its vision, he said.

“It all comes down from the delivery perspective and battery technology, and getting those models out on time — that’s really what the Street’s focused on, in terms of what will drive the stock,” he says.

GM stock is down 3% today, underperforming the market in midday trade.

