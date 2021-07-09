GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

This Feb. 11, 2016 file photo shows the GMC logo on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin, Friday, July 9, 2021. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. Documents say three inflators ruptured in 2015 Silverados last month, one in Florida and two in Texas. All three trucks were unoccupied at the time, and GM says it has no reports of injuries..

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator while it was being manufactured, causing corrosion. The inflators were made in Mexico by Joyson Safety Systems.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. The company says it has a limited number of replacement parts available. Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16 and they'll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

About 9,000 of the trucks were recalled last year for the same problem.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. police officer pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

    A British police officer admitted Friday to murdering Sarah Everard, whose death sparked widespread protests and anger from women who shared their own experiences of being threatened or attacked while walking alone, Reuters reports.The big picture: Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer, abducted Everard as she walked home from a friend's house on March 3. Her body was found about 50 miles away in southeast England a week after her disappearance. Couzens previously pleaded guilty to raping and kidn

  • Steering wheel part can shatter on Mazdas if air bags deploy

    Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries. Mazda says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the emblem can shatter and send plastic fragments into the vehicles. Dealers will replace the air bag module cover.

  • GM pickups recalled 2nd time for engine block heater problem

    General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy As CEO Looks To Authorize More Shares?

    Tilray has fallen from its massive run this year, but it completed its planned merger with Aphria. Is TLRY stock a buy right now?

  • Biden's executive order to promote competition in the U.S. economy includes over 70 initiatives

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday that includes 72 initiatives he wants over a dozen agencies to undertake to promote competition throughout the U.S. economy, according to a fact sheet released by the White House. The order goes after corporate monopolies across a broad swath of industries such as technology, banking and airlines and pushes government agencies to consider how their decisions will impact competition in an industry. "Inadequate competition holds back economic growth and innovation," the White House fact sheet said.

  • Biden takes aim at Big Tech, broadband with sweeping competition order

    President Biden is setting the federal government's sights on the power of Big Tech and Big Telecom in a competition order that will urge more regulation and enforcement against the sectors.The big picture: The new executive order, expected to be signed Friday, includes over 70 initiatives aimed at promoting competition in areas of the economy the Biden administration finds a troubling amount of concentration — including technology markets.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • Montana town of grizzly attack a popular stop for cyclists

    A tiny western Montana town where a grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent and killed her this week welcomes visitors year-round to the mountain valley community along the banks of a river made famous by the movie “A River Runs Through It.” The warmer months also bring bicyclists traversing the scenic Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, which this year runs nearly 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) from northern Montana to southern New Mexico. A break in the long-anticipated ride on that route is what brought Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California, to the town on Monday for an overnight stay, her friends said.

  • Leverage: Redemption brings us a bunch of breezy heists

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10. All times are Eastern.

  • Lithuania toughens Belarus border with razor wire to bar migrants

    Lithuania began building a 550-km (320-mile) razor wire barrier on its border with Belarus on Friday after accusing Belarusian authorities of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the European Union. At a later date the barrier will be reinforced with a two metre (6.5 ft) high border fence topped by razor wire, costing an additional 41 million euros, the interior ministry said. Hundreds of migrants have crossed from Belarus in recent days, most of them Iraqi citizens, Lithuania has said.

  • Researchers identify 13 genetic variations that can make you more susceptible to COVID-19

    An international research group compared the genes of about 500,000 people who had COVID-19 and 2 million who hadn't.

  • Map shows how almost all the US counties where COVID-19 is surging have vaccination rates below 40%

    Speaking on Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said unvaccinated people are "particularly at risk for severe illness and death."

  • Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

    Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly around the world and now accounts for most new U.S. infections. Two doses of most vaccines are critical to develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies against all versions of the coronavirus, not just the delta variant -- and most of the world still is desperate to get those initial protective doses as the pandemic continues to rage.

  • The Latest: Taiwan says 11 arrested at its Haiti embassy

    Taiwan’s foreign ministry says Haitian police have arrested 11 armed suspects who tried to break into the its embassy in Port-au-Prince. “As for whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the President of Haiti, that will need to be investigated by the Haitian police,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told The Associated Press in Taipei.

  • A historic canoe was discovered on a wild SC river. How did it get there?

    Efforts are underway to save the canoe, which archaeologists say could date to the 1700s.

  • Family of teen rescued alive from Surfside condo collapse sues. His mom died in tragedy

    In the first hours after the collapse of Champlain Towers South, Stacie Fang and her teenage son were among the few people pulled alive from the rubble in dramatic rescue.

  • Trump tried to order individual US attorneys to investigate election-fraud claims district by district, but they all ignored him, book says

    Trump was furious with then-Attorney General Bill Barr when the pressure campaign came to nothing, the author Michael Wolff wrote.

  • Watch American Airlines passengers all put their hands on their heads for landing because of a 'possible security threat'

    Police came onto the plane after it landed in Miami and appeared to arrest a man, according to a passenger who posted videos on Twitter.

  • Toyota said it would stop donating to Republicans who voted against Biden's certification, having given tens of thousands of dollars since the Capitol riots

    Toyota said Thursday that its PAC's decision to donate to Republicans who opposed Biden's certification had "troubled some stakeholders."

  • Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

    Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan's sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor's office earlier this year, the 41-year-old pilot was confronted by a gunman who walked inside and, without a word, fatally shot the real estate agent in the mouth. At least seven Afghan pilots, including Zamaray, have been assassinated off base in recent months, according to two senior Afghan government officials.

  • Dua Lipa sued for putting paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram

    The pop star faces legal action after allegedly posting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram.