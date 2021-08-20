GM recalling 73,000 Bolt EVs at cost of $1 billion, halts sales

FILE PHOTO: Chevrolet Bolt is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday it will recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion to address fire risks and indefinitely halt sales over the battery issue.

The massive recall comes as GM is aggressively moving to ramp up electric vehicle sales.

GM said it will seek reimbursement from its battery supplier, LG.

The largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers all remaining Bolt vehicles not previously recalled in July. GM said it will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules. It added it was pursuing commitments from LG for reimbursement of the recall.

GM said earlier that previous Bolt recalls would cost about $800 million. The $1 billion is in addition to that, a spokesman said.

In July, GM issued a new recall for nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolts for fire risks after reports of two fires and said it will replace defective battery modules as needed.

GM said it will not sell Bolt vehicles until it is satisfied with the fix. It added it is "working aggressively with LG to increase production as soon as possible. GM will notify customers when replacement parts are ready."

Some Bolt EVs recalled in July were first recalled in November for fire risks and at least one of the two new fires was in a vehicle that had already had the software update released as part of that recall.

The July recall came after GM and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) urged Bolt owners to park their vehicles outside and away from homes after charging.

GM in July had confirmed a total of nine Bolt fires.

The automaker said in rare circumstances, the batteries supplied to GM for these vehicles may have two manufacturing defects – a torn anode tab and folded separator – present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire.

LG officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

After investigation into the manufacturing processes at LG and disassembling battery packs, GM said it "discovered manufacturing defects in certain battery cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities beyond the Ochang, Korea, plant. GM and LG are working to rectify the cause of these defects."

The new recall includes 9,335 Bolt EVs from model year 2019 that were not included in the previous recall and 63,683 2020–2022 model year Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs.

GM said owners of the vehicles in the new recall should park them outside immediately after charging and not leave them charging indoors overnight.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • General Motors issues third recall for Chevrolet Bolt EVs, citing rare battery defects

    General Motors is recalling even more Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to possible battery cell defects that could increase the risk of fire. This latest recall, announced by the automaker on Friday, marks the third time GM has issued the consumer notice for the Bolt. Now, GM is expanding that recall to include an additional 9,335 2019 model year Bolts, as well as 63,683 2020–2022 Bolt EV and EUV vehicles.

  • GM to spend $1 billion to expand Chevy Bolt EV recall to cover newer model years

    General Motors Co. late Friday said it was expanding its recall of Chevy Bolt EVs to cover more model years, saying that in "rare circumstances" the batteries have two defects that increase the risk of fires.

  • Hot New Electric Cars That Are Coming Soon

    The coronavirus pandemic has slowed auto development and production, but manufacturers’ plans to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) continue unabated. A record number of almost 100 pure electric E...

  • General Motors Stock Slipped After Continued Production Halts - Highlights

    General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) stated that it would have more production stoppages in North America due to the shortage of chips, resulting in a significant reduction in car manufacturing. GM would shut down its Orion Assembly Plant for at least a week in Lake Orion, Michigan, because of shortages in the semiconductor industry. The Orion Assembly Facility manufactures the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. The GM plants in the United States affected by the shutdowns are Lansing Delta Township, S

  • U.S. dollar net long bets slip in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

    U.S. dollar positioning has been net long for five straight weeks after staying net short for 16 months. U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound and Swiss franc, as well as the Canadian and Australian dollars. Despite the dip in U.S. dollar net long positioning, the greenback remained supported overall by Delta coronavirus variant concerns and expectations that the Federal Reserve could taper asset purchases under its quantitative easing program by the end of the year.

  • GM Expands Major Chevy Bolt EV Recall, Adds Bolt EUV, over Battery Fire Risk

    General Motors says all 2019–2022 model year Bolt EV and EUV vehicles are now being recalled because of one and, in some cases, two defects in the battery cells that could lead to fire.

  • China’s Tiangong vs. International Space Station: Tech, Design Unpacked

    While the future of the nearly 23-year-old International Space Station remains uncertain after 2024, China says its newly equipped Tiangong station will be up and running by next year. WSJ unpacks the design and technology of both space stations. Photo: CCTV; NASA

  • Worried Social Security Won't Pay You Enough? This Simple Move Could Give You an 8% Raise

    Many seniors today rely on Social Security to cover their bills. But if you plan on Social Security providing the majority of your retirement income, you may wind up disappointed and cash-strapped. As of July 2021, the average senior on Social Security was receiving about $1,557 each month.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Dogecoin trading spikes on Robinhood in Q2

    Robinhood's (HOOD) latest quarter was all about crypto, especially Dogecoin. The investment app reported more than half of its total transaction-based revenue came from crypto trading which totaled $233 million, compared to just $5 million for the same quarter last year.

  • Not just K-pop: Korean TV shows gaining US popularity

    Most nights around 10 p.m. when her family heads off to bed, Carol Holaday signs onto her computer. Holoday is signing on to volunteer with the subtitle translation of Korean TV shows —often referred to as K-dramas— on the streaming platform Rakuten Viki. “It's my secret treat,” said Holaday, who has helped to subtitle 200 titles for Rakuten Viki, commonly just called Viki.

  • 2023 Nissan Z Sport and Performance trim breakdown

    The 2023 Nissan Z is shaping up to be a compelling sports car value. Nissan is also streamlining the trims for 2023, narrowing it down to just two: Sport and Performance. No matter which trim you choose, you'll be getting what's important — the 400-horsepower, twin-turbo V6 that's at the heart of the new Z. This is fantastic news, as Toyota saddles the base Supra with a four-cylinder that we found somewhat lacking, and it's still $4,000 more than the base Z (to get the full six cylinders, you'll have to fork over at least $12,000 more).

  • Car buyers pay as chip shortage outlook dims

    Carmakers hoped their chip shortage would end by fall. Now it, and higher prices, may stretch into 2022.

  • As mortgage rates edge higher, many homeowners make a risky bet

    New data on refinance mortgage applications is telling.

  • Are Crashing Lumber Prices Hurting Profits for Home Depot?

    Lumber prices are going through some unusual volatility since the onset of the pandemic. The price per 1,000 board feet of lumber initially fell in March of 2020 to below $200. It swung between $500 and $900 through the rest of 2000 before shooting up to over $1,600 per 1,000 board feet in early May 2021.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Downfall

    Rick Newman on why the debacle in Afghanistan threatens President Biden's agenda stateside.&nbsp;

  • AT&T (T) Partners General Motors for Vehicular 5G Connectivity

    AT&T (T) and General Motors has worked in close association to test drive connected vehicles for 5G technology and the current rollout appears to be the culmination of this collaborative effort.

  • What California's New ECU Law Means for Tuned Cars

    California's biennial smog check now includes a test to detect unapproved ECU software or aftermarket tuners. We spoke with a SEMA representative to find out what this means for your car.

  • Three vaccinated senators are among the latest COVID breakthrough cases

    Parts of the country are seeing a surge in hospitalizations, primarily among the unvaccinated, with severe breakthrough cases among the vaccinated continuing to be a relatively rare.

  • Why reopening efforts are leading to a strong bounce-back for Bird

    Bird CEO Travis Vanderzanden&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Bird’s leap in revenue that helped the company post a lower quarterly loss, the company’s expansion, and how the reopening efforts are leading to improved consumer engagement.