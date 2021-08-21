GM recalls all 2019 and newer Chevrolet Bolts

General Motors on Friday announced the voluntary recall of all 2019 and newer Chevrolet Bolts, extending its recall of the electric vehicle back to its first model year, 2017.

Friday's recall covers 73,018 Bolts from 2019 to 2022 and extends a previous recall covering 2017-2019 cars. The battery-related recall covers roughly 142,018 Bolts built by the automaker since the model's introduction.

GM said battery defects could lead to fires in the subcompact vehicles and urged drivers to limit their charging, avoid overnight charging and park them outside.

Customers "should not leave their vehicles charging indoors overnight," GM said in a statement.

The auto giant blamed supplier LG for two defects it described as "a torn anode tab and folded separator." It said it would seek reimbursement from LG as it replaces defective modules.

"After further investigation into the manufacturing processes at LG and disassembling battery packs, GM discovered manufacturing defects in certain battery cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities beyond the Ochang, Korea, plant. GM and LG are working to rectify the cause of these defects," GM said.

The recall comes as GM is gearing up, including a $2 billion commitment for one EV plant alone, to go all electric by 2035.

"General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world," CEO Mary Barra said in a statement early this year.

The automaker plans to launch a stretched version of the Bolt as well as its much-anticipated all-electric GMC Hummer later this year.

The latest recall will cost the company about $1 billion, bringing the total cost of the Bolt battery recalls to $1.8 billion, the Associated Press reported.