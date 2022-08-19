GM Reinstates Dividend, Share Buybacks After Two-Year Hiatus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Welch
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mary Barra
    Mary Barra
    Chief Executive Officer of General Motors

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is reinstating its dividend -- at a sharply reduced level -- and resuming share buybacks more than two years after they were suspended to preserve cash in the early days of the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Detroit automaker will pay a quarterly dividend of 9 cents a share beginning Sept. 15, according to a statement Friday. GM had halted its 38-cent payout in April 2020. The company is also restarting its buyback program, which will be expanded to $5 billion from the $3.3 billion remaining under the prior plan.

The decision was made in part because of momentum GM is seeing in other efforts, including electric-vehicle development and battery manufacturing, Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said in the statement. “Progress on these key strategic initiatives has improved our visibility and strengthened confidence in our capacity to fund growth while also returning capital to shareholders.”

GM’s shareholder-pleasing effort reflects Barra’s confidence the company can fund this give-back while still being committed to spending $35 billion on more than 30 plug-in vehicles by 2025 and four EV battery plants.

The shares rose 3.2% at 9:35 a.m. in New York.

The moves come amid a tough year for GM’s stock, which tumbled 34% through Thursday’s close as the semiconductor shortage upended production and pressured sales. Rival Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, has grabbed the spotlight in the electric vehicle race with the first electric pickup truck. Ford reinstated its dividend in late 2021.

Given the rout in GM shares this year, the company needed to give something to shareholders, but would have been hard pressed to go back to a peak dividend that paid out $3.1 billion annually, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joel Levington. The reinstated payout comes to about $525 million.

Below Forecast

The dividend was short of a Bloomberg forecast, which had predicted a quarterly distribution of 19 cents. By taking a more measured approach, the company can preserve cash in case the US falls into a recession and because the rollout of self-driving cars for GM’s Cruise unit will require more capital.

“They are trying to appease shareholders,” Levington said in an interview. But with additional capital needs on the horizon, “that’s not really the time to put in a heavy fixed cash payment.”

GM last month missed quarterly earnings expectations, dragging down shares even as Barra said the company would hit this year’s adjusted profit target of $6.50 to $7.50 a share. Investors see semiconductor issues as an ongoing risk, along with inflation and the risk of a recession.

(Updates with share trading in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GM resumes stock buybacks, dividends

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss GM announcing the resumption of share buybacks and dividends.

  • GM Reinstates Quarterly Dividend Suspended Since Start of Covid-19 Pandemic

    Executives say progress on key initiatives gave the company confidence to reinstate the quarterly dividend and resume share repurchases.

  • GM restores quarterly dividend after more than two years

    The automaker had suspended dividend payments and share buybacks in April 2020 after the global coronavirus pandemic hit sales and impacted production, forcing the company to conserve cash during the crisis.

  • GM's stock surges after reinstatement of dividend 2 years after it was suspended

    Shares of General Motors Co. surged 1.9% in premarket trading Friday, after the automobile maker said it will reinstate the payment of a quarterly dividend, more than two years after suspending it, and resume "opportunistic" repurchases of its common stock. The new quarterly dividend of 9 cents a share will be payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record on Aug. 31. Based on Thursday's closing price of $38.72, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.93%, compared with the yield for

  • Home Depot Stock Gains On $15 Billion Buyback, $1.90 Dividend; Ted Decker Named Chairman

    Home Depot closed out a busy week by naming CEO Ted Decker as chairman, unveiling a new $15 billion buyback and declaring a $1.90 per share dividend.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • This is Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Dividend Stock

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Caterpillar (CAT) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Foot Locker tops Q2 earnings estimates, taps Mary Dillon as next CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Foot Locker.

  • A $2 Trillion Stock-Options Deadline Is Make-Or-Break Moment for Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- With August shaping up to be the calmest month this year for US stocks, traders are closely watching Friday’s $2 trillion options expiration for hints whether the tranquility will last. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Vis

  • GM Stock Is Gaining After Dividend Is Reinstated

    American automotive giant General Motors is returning capital to shareholders again—and its stock is jumping. GM (ticker: GM) is going to pay investors a dividend of 9 cents a quarter. “GM is investing more than $35 billion through 2025 to advance our growth plan, including rapidly expanding our electric vehicle portfolio and creating a domestic battery manufacturing infrastructure,” said CEO Mary Barra in a news release.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says

    Retail traders were quick to flock to the side of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) founder and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) chair Ryan Cohen when he purchased a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) in March. Less than six months later, Cohen has filed intent to sell his stake in the embattled retailer and accusations are flying. One institutional investor has suggested that Cohen used retail investors to pump the stock for his own benefit. What To Know: Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment stra

  • Citigroup Fined £13 Million After Staff Missed Risky Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCitigroup Inc.’s markets operation had hundreds of blind spots, allowing for potentially abusive transactions to go unnoticed in almost 900,000 trades processed every d

  • Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 5 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks that Warren Buffett is buying on the dip. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 3 Stocks. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett went on a buying spree despite the turmoil in the global equity markets. In […]

  • Tested: EV Pickups in a Trailer-Towing Test — Hummer, Rivian, F-150 Lightning

    Towing a trailer with an EV is now possible but still far from practical due to drastically reduced range.

  • REITs Are Going (And Staying) Private for These Four Key Reasons

    American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC), a publicly traded REIT that focuses on student housing, has recently been purchased by Blackrock, who wants to make it private. With current market conditions, some real estate investment trusts (REITs) have seen losses and are undervalued. For example, the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index is down 13% year to date. At the same time, many REITs are opting out of IPOs and choosing to remain private. More REITs are choosing to become and stay private si

  • Ryan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire

    Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on Thursday he had sold his 9.8% stake in the struggling home goods retailer, almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes. Cohen stands to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the stock sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Ridiculous

    Traders knew on Thursday morning that Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen no longer believed in the stock, so why would they wait until after Thursday's close to sell?

  • Stock Selloff Quickens as Tech Sinks; Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell in early trading as sentiment turned cautious after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue hiking rates. Treasury yields climbed while the dollar headed for its biggest weekly rally since June 2021.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire

  • Stocks Lower, Applied Materials, Bed, Bath& Beyond, Deere and Foot Locker In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures lower as rate bets, inflation worries accelerate; Applied Materials shares bump on Q3 earnings beat, outlook; Deere shares in focus ahead of Q2 earnings; Bed, Bath & Beyond plummets as Cohen completes share sale and Foot Locker earnings on deck as Nike shift raises concern.

  • Fed Officials Offer Mixed Signals on Size of September Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- US central bankers offered divergent signals over the size of the next interest-rate hike, with St. Louis’s James Bullard urging another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokow