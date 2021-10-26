GM to resume limited production at EV plant in Michigan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Tuesday it will resume limited production for two weeks at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which has been shuttered since August and builds the electric vehicle Chevrolet Bolt.

The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules and to address fire risks. GM’s Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which builds the Bolt, is idled through the end of October. GM said the limited production will start Nov. 1 to help optimize battery production and supply chain repair logistics.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

