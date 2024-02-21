GM reveals redevelopment plan for former site of Palace of Auburn Hills

General Motors will break ground on the site of the former Palace of Auburn Hills this summer, beginning its plan to redevelop the former concert and sporting stadium into a parts plant for electric pickup trucks.

The Palace of Auburn Hills can be seen in the early stages of demolition Monday, March 2, 2020.

The former home of the Detroit Pistons closed in 2017 when the team moved from Oakland County to downtown Detroit and faced the wrecking ball in 2020. GM announced plans in April 2023 to use the site to support the assembly of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, and create about 1,000 new jobs there, according to Automotive News.

The Palace Research and Technology Park is zoned for mixed-use, retail, medical, and research development, according to Livonia-based developer Schostak Brothers and Co. The site will sit on 110 acres of land, featuring a walkable campus filled with outdoor community spaces connecting the land's three structures.

"General Motors has identified the former Palace of Auburn Hills site as a potential location for a supplier park to support its Orion Assembly Plant, which will be expanded to produce electric pickup trucks," GM spokeswoman Maria Raynal said in a statement.

