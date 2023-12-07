GM says one everyday item may be key to removing rare earth metals from EV motors: ‘[The] unique technology can play a key role’

Rick Kazmer
·2 min read

General Motors is partnering with a magnetics company from the American Norse country on a project that could eliminate the need for costly rare-earth elements in electric vehicle motors.

Minneapolis-based Niron Magnetics is replacing the so-called rare-earth metals — the expensive and hard-to-gather elements that are part of a market that’s mostly controlled by foreign supply chains — with iron nitride.

GM plans to use the tech in “Clean Earth Magnet” motors that will power future EVs, the company said in a press release.

Magnets convert electricity to motion in EV motors, and Niron experts claim their innovation checks all the major boxes for success. Iron nitride makes a magnet that has high field strength and temperature range, a low-cost leveraging of sustainable material, and a supply chain that’s not encumbered by foreign market strains.

Niron experts, in a video clip, express high praise for iron nitride. They tout it as having the highest magnetic field strength of “any” magnetic material. The impact could be felt across the EV, energy, and industrial sectors, the company claims.

“What that means is that all the devices that depend on permanent magnets — to generate electricity, to drive cars, to operate industrial equipment — all could be lighter, less expensive, and more efficient with this new kind of material,” former Niron CEO Andy Blackburn said in the clip.

GM claims to be “deeply committed to an all-electric future,” per the press release. The Niron partnership will support the effort to electrify, per the company.

“We believe Niron’s unique technology can play a key role in reducing rare earth minerals from EV motors and help us further scale our North American-based supply chain for EVs,” GM Ventures President Anirvan Coomer said in the press release. “Our path to an all-electric future will be enabled not only by our own research and development efforts, but also by investing in next generation technology from startups and established companies outside our four walls.”

The EV sector is becoming competitive, with new innovations, lower costs, and greater range reported regularly.

Fortune reports that EV sales are projected to mark a record this year in the United States, accounting for 9% of passenger vehicles sold. If realized, it would be an increase from 7.3% in 2022. Early this year, GM jumped Ford to become the country’s second-largest EV seller, at 20,670 vehicles in the first quarter, according to CNBC.

The field-at-large is still far behind Tesla, as the company sold more than 161,000 during the same period, per the news agency.

“We think that our Clean Earth Magnets can help GM in its goal to put everyone in an EV,” Niron CEO Jonathan Rowntree said in the GM press release.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Recommended Stories

  • EVgo, GM and Pilot Travel Centers open first of hundreds of EV fast charging stations

    EVgo, GM and Pilot Travel Centers open the first several locations of fast chargers at Pilot and Flying J centers. They're the first of hundreds planned.

  • Pimento turns creative briefs into visual mood boards using generative AI

    Pimento is a new French startup that is using generative AI in an interesting way as the company focuses on the first step of creative processes — ideation, brainstorming and moodboarding. The best way to describe Pimento is by talking about people who could use a tool like this. Creative teams working on a brand redesign, an ad campaign, an upcoming video game, an animation movie will open Pimento on the first day of their new projects.

  • Honda will reveal a new EV series at CES 2024

    You won't have to wait too much longer to see the next electric vehicle from Honda. The automaker plans to show off a new EV series at CES in January.

  • European neobroker Scalable Capital raises $65M on a flat $1.4B valuation

    Scalable Capital, a Munich startup that aims to make investing in financial markets accessible to a wider range of consumers, is putting more fuel in its tank to drive deeper into Europe. Balderton is leading the round, with participation from HV Capital out of its new growth fund and other unnamed existing backers. This was the same valuation Scalable Capital had the last time it raised money -- $140 million in 2021, a round led by Tencent, with BlackRock, HV and Tengelmann participating.

  • Five-month-old Indian AI startup Sarvam scores $41 million funding

    Sarvam AI has come out of stealth mode and announced it has raised $41 million as the five-month old Indian startup races to build a suite of full-stack generative AI offerings. Lightspeed led the Series A round, whereas it co-led the Seed with Peak XV Partners. Peak XV and Khosla Ventures also participated in the Series A funding.

  • Key takeaways from the final Republican presidential debate of 2023

    Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie went toe-to-toe in Alabama Wednesday. What to know about the latest GOP clash.

  • Bills GM indicates Von Miller won’t miss time while facing domestic violence charge

    The pass-rusher turned himself in to police last week and was released on bond.

  • India's Paytm slides 20% on curbing low-value personal loans

    Paytm dropped 20% on Thursday before recovering slightly after the Indian financial services firm announced plans to issue fewer personal loans under 50,000 Indian rupees ($600), a move that has already started to rattle many fintech investors. Shares of Paytm were trading at 678 Indian rupees, down from 812 Indian rupees Wednesday afternoon. It dropped to as low as 650 Indian rupees earlier Thursday.

  • Why Americans are more bummed out than ever

    There's a new theory for why Americans are gloomier than they should be.

  • Commercial companies to collaborate for DARPA’s new lunar economy study

    DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is the U.S. Department of Defense’s R&D arm, which has just selected 14 companies to participate in a new study to develop technological frameworks for a lunar future. “Getting there requires looking beyond the current technical paradigm of isolated, self-sufficient systems that must organically support all necessary resources -- such as power and communications -- and toward a future framework that emphasizes integrated models of commercial activity.” The companies selected for the 10-Year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) Capability Study will work together over a seven-month period to design integrated, interoperable solutions for core lunar services like logistics, construction and communications.

  • Buckle up! Walmart's got the best deals on holiday gifts for car lovers — starting at just $12

    Score an auto vac for 65% off and a Chemical Guys car cleaning kit for only $23 — all part of Walmart's 30 Days of Deals.

  • Dak Prescott's contract talks, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.

  • Are credit cards fixed or variable?

    Are credit cards fixed or variable? Most cards are variable, which means you may be subject to lower or higher APRs.

  • Rare sale: Scoop up Brita water filter pitchers and bottles for as low as $13

    These popular H2O purifiers are up to 45% off — we'll drink to that.

  • Orioles, closer Craig Kimbrel reportedly agree to 1-year, $13M deal

    The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide, oil hits 5-month lows

    The latest labor market data revealed a slowing jobs market furthering investor hopes for a soft landing.

  • Student loans: Biden administration discharges additional $4.8 billion in student debt

    The discharges include $2.6 billion for 34,400 borrowers using the public service loan forgiveness program and waiver and $2.2 billion for 46,000 borrowers under the one-time payment adjustment for income-driven repayment plans.

  • This luxurious hair and body oil is the key to feeling like a French girl

    The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.

  • GM's first EV chargers at Flying J rest stops are now open

    About 200 more should open by the end of 2024.

  • Overwatch 2 players say that frame rate drops are making the game 'unplayable' on PS5

    Some Overwatch 2 players say the game is 'unplayable' due to severe frame rate drops after season eight went live on Tuesday. Blizzard is looking into 'reports of performance issues for some platforms.'