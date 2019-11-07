GM Sells Its Former Chevy Cruze Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, to Electric-Truck Startup

From Car and Driver

General Motors has confirmed the sale of its Lordstown, Ohio, plant to electric startup Lordstown Motors. News first broke of the potential sale in May, just a few months after the plant had been closed.

The plant became a focus in recent UAW contract negotiations as the union wanted GM to invest there to save jobs.

The price and other details of the sale to Lordstown Motors have not been released.

General Motors has announced that it has sold its Lordstown, Ohio, plant, which it opened in 1966 and where the Chevrolet Cruze was manufactured, to the EV startup Lordstown Motors for an undisclosed amount. GM's production ended at the plant in March and became a central issue in the recent 40-day strike earlier this fall, as workers saw its closing as indicative of recent and future technological shifts.

The United Auto Workers union pushed to have GM invest in the Lordstown plant to convert it to battery production after workers there lost their jobs, but the union was unsuccessful. Steve Burns, chief executive officer of Lordstown Motors, was quoted by the New York Times saying that the company will give preference to former GM employees who were laid off with the closing of the plant as they look to hire some 400 workers next year.

GM issued a statement today saying it is "committed to future investment and job growth in Ohio" and adding that it hopes Lordstown Motors will add jobs to the area to help it "grow into a manufacturing hub for electrification."

Photo credit: Lordstown Motors More

Lordstown Motors is an electric-truck startup that plans to target fleet customers with a pickup truck; the company says it already has 6000 existing pre-orders for its electric truck prototype. Burns previously ran Workhorse, which is one of the bidders to make electric trucks for the U.S. Postal Service.

