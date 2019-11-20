GM Suing Fiat Chrysler, Charging Corruption That Affected UAW Talks

From Car and Driver

Breaking News: General Motors has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Detroit, accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) of racketeering related to the automakers' relationship with the United Auto Workers. Specifically, GM said it accuses FCA of paying "millions of dollars in bribes" to get concessions and advantages from the UAW.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting on the lawsuit and said that among FCA executives named in the lawsuit is the late CEO Sergio Marchionne.

General Motors issued a statement this morning saying FCA "targeted GM in a multiyear pattern of corruption that undermined the integrity of collective bargaining" with the United Auto Workers as early as 2009 and also during 2011 and 2015 contract negotiations. It accuses FCA of "manipulation of the collective bargaining process" and says it will seek damages, which it will invest "in the U.S. to benefit GM's employees and grow jobs."

This is a developing story and we will update with full details.



You Might Also Like