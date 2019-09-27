GM, UAW aren't close — agreement might take another week of talks

The UAW and General Motors are far apart on several key issues that could take a week or more to resolve before a tentative agreement is reached, two people familiar with the talks told the Free Press on Thursday.

That also means the strike could last at least two weeks longer if the UAW acts on a plan it is considering to keep members on the picket lines until the GM rank and file votes to ratify the deal, as the Free Press has reported.

Other people close to the talks cautioned that breakthroughs can come quickly, speeding a resolution.

In the meantime, UAW leadership has instructed regional directors to meet with the leaders of union locals over the next few days to brief them on the talks, said the sources.

The developments came as costs to both sides mount on day 11 of the longest UAW strike since 1985. Anderson Economic Group, an East Lansing-based consultant, said Thursday that GM probably has lost profits of $113 million so far, and is now losing money at the rate of $25 million a day. It said UAW members and workers at supplier firms laid off now total $266 million in direct wages.

Early Thursday, GM reversed itself on a decision it made early in the strike that angered the union. It said it has now decided to pay health care costs of strikers rather than leaving that to the UAW. The union, though, appeared to be unimpressed.

About 46,000 GM UAW members have been on strike at GM's plants nationwide since Sept. 16. The 2015 contract with GM expired at midnight Sept. 14. GM had made an initial proposal for a new contract two hours earlier, but the UAW turned it down.

“On the major issues, we still have work to do,” Brian Rothenberg, UAW spokesman, said late Thursday afternoon.

At GM, a spokesman declined to comment on that status of negotiations, repeating the company's standard line, "We continue to talk, and our goal remains to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and the company."

Members must see a good deal

Besides having several unresolved big issues, the UAW faces the challenge of crafting a tentative agreement that the union membership will unequivocally ratify.

Terry Dittes, vice president of the union's GM department, is seeking membership feedback. He is said to be determined to win a deal the membership will ratify, said one of the people familiar with the talks.

"They’re the ones who have to live with it, and the UAW is fighting for an agreement that there’s no explaining it to them, they either like it or they won’t," said the source.

Overall, the negotiations are said to be unemotional and very focused. Though bargainers have recessed each evening, those close to the talks said negotiators are prepared to do whatever it takes and work any amount of hours to reach an agreement.

But a resolution will be slow because both GM and the UAW have high expectations that would require difficult trade-offs to craft a deal that both can live with, said Marick Masters, director of labor at Wayne State University.

“The tentative agreement they negotiate will have to be good enough to sell itself," said Masters. "The (UAW) leadership will not be able to sell an agreement that the membership will ratify, because they will not have confidence in the leaders.”

That's because the talks are playing out against the backdrop of a federal corruption investigation now touching the highest levels of the union. Charges against regional director Vance Pearson implicated UAW President Gary Jones and immediate past President Dennis Williams in the misuse of union money.

But, said Masters, "The workers are going to stick up for each other and will stick up for the autoworkers as a union. They’re smart enough to separate the current leaders from the union and its role in helping them.”

Unsettled issues

In a letter to members, the UAW said Wednesday that "all unsettled proposals are now at the main table and have been presented to General Motors and we are awaiting their response. This back and forth will continue until negotiations are complete."