GM-UAW deal calls for 9,000 jobs, $9,000 ratification bonus, e-truck at Detroit-Hamtramck

The proposed deal between General Motors and the UAW includes promised investments in U.S. manufacturing that would result in 9,000 jobs retained and created, people familiar with provisions of the proposal said.

GM and UAW announced Wednesday they had reached a proposed tentative agreement on day 31 of a nationwide strike.

The proposal does not end the strike. Workers were told to remain on the picket line at least until the union's National GM Council reviews the proposal Thursday and decides whether to submit it to members for ratification.

Some details of the agreement were leaking out, and the creation and retention of 9,000 jobs is a boost from GM's initial proposal to the union that offered a $7 billion investment in U.S. facilities over four years, resulting in 5,400 new or retained jobs.

Here are some other details of the proposed four-year contract:

Increases of 3%-4% in wages and lump-sum payments. Precise details of the raises were not known. In the 2015 contract, workers got a 3% wage increase on years one and three and 4% lump sum payments on the alternate years.

A ratification bonus of at least $9,000.

Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant will remain open. The plant will build an electric pickup, but it is unclear how many jobs the pickup would create or retain. Some reports said the deal does not include production at Lordstown, Ohio, an assembly plant that, like Detroit-Hamtramck, was targeted to be idled.

Newer union workers who currently get only two weeks' vacation a year will be able to take one of those weeks at a time of their choosing. In the previous contract, these employees were required to take both paid vacation weeks during scheduled plant shutdowns. Under the proposal, the second week of a plant shutdown would be considered a layoff and the workers could qualify for unemployment.

As the Free Press previously reported, a deal was struck on a path to permanent employment for temporary workers, a key UAW demand.

The autoworkers walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 16, launching the union's first nationwide strike in 12 years. Their four-year contract had expired at midnight Sept. 14.

UAW members were bitter about GM announcing plans in November 2018 to idle four U.S. factories – Lordstown, Detroit-Hamtramck and two transmission plants. The workers argued it was time for them to be rewarded after making concessions a decade ago to help the automaker rebound from bankruptcy.

During negotiations, it became evident that UAW members were adamant that temporary workers should get a better deal from GM. The union during the recession a decade ago agreed to expanded hiring of temps by GM, Ford and what then was Chrysler. Those workers are paid $15-$19 an hour with no profit sharing, little time off and no job protection.

The final days of negotiations focused on what the automaker would commit to build at U.S. plants over the four-year life of the new contract. The union pressed for internal combustion vehicle commitments even as GM says it is moving toward an electric future and continues low-cost Mexican production of SUVs and pickups for U.S. sale.

What's next

If the National Council approves it Thursday, the proposal officially becomes a tentative agreement submitted to GM hourly workers for ratification. That process could take a week or two.

UAW strikers were relieved to hear of the proposal but said they needed to learn details before they're ready to ratify.

"My hope is that they release the white book, which is where all the language is. It’s the full contract with the changes that have been made and anything added," said Dave Green, former president of UAW Local 1112 in Lordstown, which was shuttered earlier this year. "I’ve been working at GM for many years. The (contract) highlights are great, but I want to know the lowlights too, so I need to go through the white book before I make a decision.”

Green has been working at GM’s Bedford Casting Operations in Indiana since Aug. 19, after GM idled Lordstown.

“Obviously, I’m interested to see if there’s going to be any product allocated to Lordstown and a path for a lot of our brothers and sisters to find their way home to Lordstown,” said Green.

Sean Crawford, a union worker at Flint Assembly, said if the proposal details fall short of what he has been on strike over, he's ready to continue to walk the picket lines.

“The devil is in the detail," said Crawford. "I’m ready for a long strike, so if the contract’s bad, I’m going to vote no and most of the people I talk to feel the same way.”