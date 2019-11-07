GM UAW workers ponder the point of the strike in light of Ford's deal

Mike and Sara Yakim in front of their house in Lordstown, Ohio on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Yakim worked at the Lordstown Assembly where the Chevy Cruze was made until the plant was closed March 8 of this year. He was transferred to the GM Lansing Delta Township in September but with the national wide strike has come back to Lordstown to picket in front of the empty plant in Lordstown with others.

General Motors hourly workers Mike Yakim and Sean Crawford are lucky.

They each work at a GM factory pretty much guaranteed to keep building vehicles over the next four years. That's considered by union members to be job security.

Still, both men said they now think that the six-week strike against GM was not worth it in the end.

"I lost six weeks of pay and it didn’t accomplish its goal, product allocation being a goal," said Yakim. He works at GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant, where he transferred after GM shuttered Lordstown Assembly in Ohio. He had hoped, during bargaining, the union would win new product to restart Lordstown.

"The allocation of products was tremendously important, and we didn’t get it," said Yakim, who lives in an apartment near Lansing. His family still lives in Lordstown. "That was the 'no' vote right there. We don’t have any guarantees."

In the contract, GM promised a $7.7 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and to create or retain about 9,000 jobs over four years. The UAW GM department skimped on specifics in its initial highlights, but its more detailed "white book" listed investments in Lansing Delta, Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee, Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly and the Warren Tech Center.

Still, that's five out of GM's 33 U.S. production facilities, whereas the UAW's tentative agreement with Ford Motor Co. provides detailed investment into all its U.S. facilities.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the strike achieved gains for the union membership. "There will be substantial investments based on commitments outlined in the GM contract over the next four years," he said.

Ford-UAW talks: Ford to close Michigan engine plant as part of new UAW contract

More: Ford and autoworkers union reach tentative agreement on labor contract in three days

More job security

The GM strike was effective, said Harley Shaiken, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who specializes in labor.

"It is easy to second guess it after the fact," said Shaiken. "But I think GM gave more in some critical areas that wouldn’t have been possible absent the strike."

But second-guessing is what some UAW members are doing in light of seeing the detailed Ford investments released Friday in that tentative agreement. It outlines exactly where Ford would invest $6 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the next four years and create or retain 8,500 jobs.

"I don’t think we got what we needed to get," said Crawford, who works at Flint Assembly. There, GM builds its top-selling Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, so Crawford isn't worried that GM will idle his factory. But he and Yakim think workers should have remained on strike longer to get a deal with promised and detailed job security.

General Motors Flint Assembly material driver Sean Crawford of Flushing stands near the plant in Flint on Monday, July 29, 2019. More

“The details were scant to say the least at General Motors and the lack of equality in pay and lack of job security were the two biggest reasons I voted 'no' on the contract," said Crawford.

Union members at Ford have until Nov. 15 to vote on ratification for the proposal.

Lordstown protest

A spokesman for GM declined to comment on the lack of detailed plant investments, saying it was a UAW decision. A UAW spokesman said the union outlined in its highlights GM's total investment in U.S. manufacturing and the closures of three plants.

Listing detailed product investment and plant allocation was tricky for the UAW's GM Department, labor experts said. The union remained on strike until the tentative agreement was ratified. It would be illegal for a union to strike over product allocation to plants. That issue is considered "a permissive bargaining issue" only. Therefore, if UAW members did not ratify the tentative agreement and remained on strike, GM could protest it was an illegal strike if the rejection was due to an issue over product allocation.