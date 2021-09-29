GM's new software hub will update your next EV like a smartphone

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

Compared to what we were driving just a decade ago, today's connected cars and trucks are practically computers on wheels. From content streaming infotainment systems to the background processes that interpret sensor data and power the advanced driver assist features, software has become a fundamental component in modern vehicles. To better manage those countless lines of code, GM announced on Wednesday that it has developed an end-to-end software platform, dubbed Ulfiti (rhymes with "multiply").

GM's latest vehicles already enjoy features like OTA software updates and on-board internet connectivity thanks to the company's Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP). the Linux-based Ulfiti is designed to sit on top of that existing architecture and serve as a central hub for select software systems, separating them from the vehicle's core operations. 

"In all of the embedded controllers, we refactored them and extracted the software from the hardware out of them, making them available to our SOA layer," Scott Miller, Vice President of Software Defined Vehicle. at General Motors, said during a recent teleconference. "Basically we're abstracting them and making them available for a powerful hub for all the vehicle's systems."

"Then we're adding this service oriented layer on our high performance computing that we have in the vehicle for infotainment and safety," he continued. "And we're going to organize those abstractions as services."

This will enable GM to more quickly develop and deploy updates, new features and apps to customers. In essence, Ultifi will serve a similar function as Android does on smartphones — an API layer sitting between the underlying hardware and the end user. GM did note that Ultifi will run in conjunction with existing automotive OSes, such as Android Automotive, which GM announced in 2019 it would begin supporting. 

"Android Automotive is a certain subset of functionality in the car," Darryl Harrison, GM's Director of Global Product Development, explained. "Ultifi is more of an umbrella overall strategy. Some vehicles will have Android Automotive and some will have other infotainment apps and services."

In essence, GM wants to treat your vehicle like a rolling smartphone, offering users continuous OTA updates, cloud-based personalization options that drivers can transfer between GM vehicles, and smart home connectivity. The company is also considering pushing out various safety and comfort upgrades through via OTA, such as using the vehicle's onboard cameras to automatically engage the child locks when they detect children in the back seat or remotely closing the vehicle's sunroof if you parked outdoors and the weather forecast calls for rain.  

GM is also considering using Ultifi to offer subscription services to users, such as on-demand Supercruise that drivers can enable on long road trips but cancel once they reach their destination. Ulfiti could also allow for improved V2V (vehicle to vehicle) and V2X (vehicle to everything) applications including near-real time traffic and road hazard updates. Expect to see Ulfiti in select GM vehicles — both internal combustion and EV — starting in 2023.            

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • It sounded like a gunshot went off — but then an Oklahoma trooper saw feathers flying

    “It looked like somebody had a pillow fight inside of my patrol car.”

  • Here’s How Much It Really Costs to Maintain the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

    This is one time when you'll definitely want to invest in the automaker's service plan.

  • Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's in October

    U.S. startup Lucid Group Inc said on Tuesday it will start delivering luxury electric sedans with a Tesla-beating driving range in late October, posing a major challenge to the market leader whose sales of premium models have stagnated. The California-based Lucid began production of its long-delayed Lucid Air cars at its Arizona factory on Tuesday, and said it aims to ramp plant's capacity up to 90,000 vehicles per annum in the next two years. The top-end Lucid Air Dream Edition will be available in late October, followed by less expensive models: Grand Touring, Touring and Air Pure.

  • Monstrous Mustang Looking For A New Field To Graze

    This GT500 has a beast powertrain under the hood.

  • Canoo’s ‘Lifestyle Vehicle’ Turns Its EV Pickup Into a Sleek, Family-Friendly Van

    It's also going to deliver sooner than the hotly anticipated electric truck.

  • ‘Death trap.’ Trucker, others being sued after 3 die in 7-car pileup on SC interstate

    An $830 million construction project on the outdated stretch of I-85 has been marred by the deaths of three people a seven-car pile up.

  • 2022 Rivian R1T vs. 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. GMC Hummer EV Pickup | How they compare on paper

    The 2022 Rivian R1T has arrived, ushering in the era of the production electric pickup truck. Ford's answer is the F-150 Lightning, which is due to enter production early next year, coming hot on the heels of GM's first entry into the space – the GMC Hummer EV pickup – which is scheduled to come off the line late this fall. GMC's three-motor Hummer has the R1T beat with its estimated 1,000-horsepower output, while Ford's (also three-motor) comes in with a far more modest 563 horses.

  • Ford Bronco Sport takes a tumble down Colorado's Black Bear Pass

    According to The Durango Herald, the Bronco Sport was being driven by an inexperienced driver who was visiting from out-of-state. Black Bear Pass & Bridal Veil Rd are now open after closure from vehicle rollover.

  • Mercedes-Maybach Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary With a Limited Edition S680 4MATIC Sedan

    Naturally, it will be limited to 100 examples.

  • SanDisk memory cards are discounted for today only on Amazon

    Amazon is selling SanDisk's 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 cards with adapter at just $110 for today only.

  • 2022 Ford Explorer Review | It's all about the variety

    No other three-row SUV offers the variety of options as the 2022 Ford Explorer. Ultimately, we think these various niche choices within the Explorer lineup are the most compelling because they offer things that few other competitors can match. The Explorer Hybrid's emphasis on performance over fuel economy is also a bit puzzling, falling substantially short of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

  • Edmunds compares Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V SUVs

    For years, the Honda CR-V has been one of the most appealing small crossover SUVs on the market. One of those hopefuls is the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson. The experts at Edmunds examine both to determine whether the overhauled Tucson has what it takes to dethrone the 2022 CR-V.

  • Worst Car Carnage Accidents During Transport

    These will make you think twice, or three, or four times, before letting just anyone transport your beloved car!

  • Air France-KLM unveils tiny A220 jet in superjumbo's shadow

    PARIS (Reuters) -Air France took delivery of its first compact Airbus A220 jetliner on Tuesday, pledging greater comfort and lower emissions on short routes as its Franco-Dutch parent pushes ahead with a broader fleet shake-up to streamline costs. The French airline, part of the Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM group, said the 148-seat, Canadian-designed jet would reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 20% after entering European service with a flight to Berlin on Oct 31. Air France ordered 60 of the planes in 2019, with options for at least 30 more, to replace the smallest members of the Airbus single-aisle portfolio, the A318 and A319.

  • Atlis shows prototype XT electric work truck

    In early 2019, an Arizona-based company called Atlis announced it planned to release an electric work truck called XT with specs unlike anything promised by legacy or startup automakers. The rundown included a 500-mile range when unladen, zero to 60 in five seconds, an available eight-foot bed, a tow rating of 20,000 pounds with a hitch or 35,000 pounds with a fifth wheel, complete battery charging in 15 minutes, and more. Now Atlis has showed off a prototype production XT pickup, and the specs are just as garish as they were two years ago.

  • Hands-on with Nintendo’s new Switch

    Nintendo’s more expensive model of the Switch is impressive at first glance, thanks to its bigger, brighter screen. But the unit’s improvements are subtle and mostly won’t be relevant to people who play the machine hooked up to a TV.Why it matters: The Nintendo Switch OLED model, to be released Oct. 8, has been a head-scratcher since it was announced, given the limited improvements offered for its $350 price tag, $50 more than the standard model. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Rolls-Royce Finally Goes Fully Electric With a Striking New Car

    The car, which will be known as the Spectre, is expected to be delivered to its first customers in late 2023

  • Parking brake found in ‘set’ position in Farmington plane crash that killed Boston couple, two local pilots, NTSB report says

    A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on a plane crash in Farmington that killed four people found the private jet’s parking brake was still in the “set” position — and that witnesses reported the plane was struggling to get off the ground and “going slower” than usual during takeoff. Information from the flight data recorder aboard the twin-engine Cessna 560XL ...

  • Here's everything Amazon announced this morning, from smart thermostats to security robots

    Amazon held an event this morning, and wow-oh-wow did they announce a lot. Amazon is building a thermostat, partnering with Honeywell spinoff co. Resideo to get it done. A wall-mountable Echo Show that looks like a framed picture, meant to sort of just blend into the room while providing one-tap access to things like reminders, calendars and security camera views.

  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Arrives in Two-Row Form with New Hybrid

    Complementing the three-row Grand Cherokee L, this new version offers a 4xe plug-in-hybrid variant and an off-road Trailhawk model.