GM will unveil the revived, electric Hummer pickup this fall — and promises the world's first 'super truck'

GMC announced that it will reveal the revived Hummer nameplate this fall, with production to commence in 2021.
The all-electric pickup will have 1,000 horsepower and be able to sprint from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds, GMC said.
GMC also teased the Hummer SUV.
"The world's first super truck ... is just the beginning." That's what GM said Wednesday is a short, LeBron James-narrated video teasing the forthcoming Hummer electric pickup truck and SUV.
The revived Hummer — GM killed the military-derived brand after its 2009 bankruptcy — arrives this fall, as part of the automaker's GMC brand. The division said the 1,000-horsepower truck, with a staggering 11,500 pound-feet of torque and a promised 3-second sprint to 60 mph, will go into production in 2021.
Catching a wave that was started last year with the Jeep Gladiator and extended this year with the reveal of Ford's all-new Bronco SUVs, GMC said that the Hummer's formidable off-road capabilities (along with removeable roof panels) would be part of its pitch to customers.
Insider got a close look at the Hummer earlier this year, at a battery showcase that GM held for its new "Ultium" technology, but photos were prohibited, so for the time being, you'll have to content yourself with a silhouette. We can say the Hummer will be powerful and fast. Its "Adrenalin Mode" will presumably be the go-fast choice, leaving "Crab Mode" for rock crawling.
GM is running two races with the Hummer: One, it's trying to beat the Tesla Cybertruck to market. Two, it's looking to grab some off-road thunder from the internal combustion-powered Gladiator and Bronco, as well as from startup Rivian's R1T electric pickup, due out next year. Come this fall, we — and customers — will have a better idea of how likely they are to come out ahead.
