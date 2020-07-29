GM will unveil the revived, electric Hummer pickup this fall — and promises the world's first 'super truck'

The GMC Hummer, slated to enter production next year, will challenge Tesla, Ford, and Jeep pickups.

GMC

GMC announced that it will reveal the revived Hummer nameplate this fall, with production to commence in 2021.

The all-electric pickup will have 1,000 horsepower and be able to sprint from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds, GMC said.

GMC also teased the Hummer SUV.

"The world's first super truck ... is just the beginning." That's what GM said Wednesday is a short, LeBron James-narrated video teasing the forthcoming Hummer electric pickup truck and SUV.

The revived Hummer — GM killed the military-derived brand after its 2009 bankruptcy — arrives this fall, as part of the automaker's GMC brand. The division said the 1,000-horsepower truck, with a staggering 11,500 pound-feet of torque and a promised 3-second sprint to 60 mph, will go into production in 2021.

Catching a wave that was started last year with the Jeep Gladiator and extended this year with the reveal of Ford's all-new Bronco SUVs, GMC said that the Hummer's formidable off-road capabilities (along with removeable roof panels) would be part of its pitch to customers.

Insider got a close look at the Hummer earlier this year, at a battery showcase that GM held for its new "Ultium" technology, but photos were prohibited, so for the time being, you'll have to content yourself with a silhouette. We can say the Hummer will be powerful and fast. Its "Adrenalin Mode" will presumably be the go-fast choice, leaving "Crab Mode" for rock crawling.

GM is running two races with the Hummer: One, it's trying to beat the Tesla Cybertruck to market. Two, it's looking to grab some off-road thunder from the internal combustion-powered Gladiator and Bronco, as well as from startup Rivian's R1T electric pickup, due out next year. Come this fall, we — and customers — will have a better idea of how likely they are to come out ahead.

