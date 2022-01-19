GM wins a big tax break by Orion Township to add on to assembly plant

General Motors will get a big tax break in Orion Township to expand its assembly plant there, where it expects to build more electric vehicles. The expansion would create or retain an estimated 2,000 jobs.

On Tuesday evening, the Orion Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve GM's request for a tax abatement on its proposed $1.3 billion investment to expand Orion Assembly Plant.

GM and the UAW will make a major announcement involving Orion Assembly on March 22, 2019.

“Why I am in favor of this is because this is a $1.3 billion investment in the plant and it will preserve our jobs in the future,” said Mike Flood, township trustee. “I want to congratulate General Motors and the UAW on this.”

GM has promised to bring at least 30 new EVs to market by 2025. But it is not releasing the details of its Orion Assembly expansion plan or what specific products will be built there yet.

Earlier this month, the automaker filed an application asking Orion Township for a tax abatement. In the application, GM said it plans to start the plant expansion in July and finish the construction by December 2025. The expansion will result in the creation or retention of up to 2,000 jobs by 2028, the application said.

In reaction to the township's approval, GM spokesman Dan Flores said Tuesday that GM appreciates the yes vote, but the specific project GM plans at the plant is yet to be approved.

"Securing all available tax incentives plays a critical role in any business case moving forward," Flores said in a statement. "Approving our tax incentive application is certainly a positive step forward. However, the proposed project is not approved. I’m not going to speculate on GM leadership making a final determination on the business case under development."

A property tax abatement is basically a subsidy that lowers the cost of owning property by reducing or eliminating the taxes a company pays on it.

So when GM makes an investment in a plant, it increases the value of that property. A tax abatement seeks a break on that increased value. A taxing authority is inclined to give a tax break on new taxes because the investment creates or retains jobs.

GM requested this tax abatement for 12 years, plus the three years for construction. The amount of tax GM will have to pay after its $1.3 billion investment will be determined by a taxing authority.

Orion Township Trustee Penny Shull said she will send GM’s tax abatement approval to the state tax department Wednesday.

“We’re confident that all the documents are ready to go,” Shull said. “We are prepared to move this on up to the state tax commission.”

GM presently builds the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Bolt EUV — an SUV styling of the electric car — at Orion Assembly and employs about 1,200 people there, most of whom are hourly union members.

GM's Orion Assembly builds the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt used for testing its GM Cruise self-driving fleet.

GM initially idled production of the Bolt at Orion Assembly last summer and the plant will remain down through February as GM addresses a global recall on 2017-22 model year Bolts that may contain defective batteries that could start on fire.

In 2019, GM announced it would spend $300 million to add production of another EV at Orion, creating 400 new jobs in the process. GM has yet to identify the vehicle, but as the Free Press previously reported, it will be an SUV or pickup.

"We are not going to speculate or disclose the details of the projects under consideration beyond the information included in our public filings," Flores has said.

GM wrote in its application for the tax abatement that its investment is "primarily for the construction of several additions and land improvements to support electric vehicle production."

In December, GM first filed a tax abatement request to Orion Township for $160 million to build a new battery pack assembly line, but a source familiar with GM's plans said that is “only a portion” of what the automaker plans to invest in Orion Assembly. GM later pulled that application and resubmitted the $1.3 billion tax abatement request.

GM has stated it aspires to have an all-electric lineup by 2035 and, to that end, the automaker is investing $35 billion through 2025 to develop EV and self-driving vehicles.

GM spent $2.2 billion to retool Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck to build EVs. It's spending $2 billion to convert its Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee to make the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV.

Ultium Cells LLC — a joint venture between GM and battery maker LG Energy Solution — is building two new battery plants: One will open this year in Lordstown, Ohio, and the other, set to start next year, will be in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Each plant costs about $2.3 billion.

Ultium Cells plans to build two other new battery plants in the U.S., but it has not said where.

But, as previously reported by the Free Press, GM is eyeing the Lansing area for a new battery plant, based on city records, a statement from the mayor, and a source familiar with company plans who did not wish to be identified.

Ultium Cells has submitted an application for a tax-exempt "renaissance zone" with the city of Lansing for a project on GM-owned land that would cost "up to or more than" $2.5 billion and create 750 full-time jobs when the plant is completed at the end of 2025, with the number of jobs eventually growing to 1,700, records show.

