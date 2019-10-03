GM can withstand losses of UAW strike — because of what it stands to gain

Some analysts estimate the UAW's nationwide strike against General Motors has cost the company about$1 billion so far.

But GM can withstand the financial losses because of what it standsto gain witha new UAW contract: adeep discount tolabor costs.

That's a big deal. Industrywide, labor is about 5.1% of the cost of the average vehicle, according to the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor.

"But its the 5% of costs that the automaker cancontrol," saidKristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor & economics at CAR. "GM haspurchasing power (for raw materials), but not that much purchasing power."

Thepeopleclose to talks said GM wantsto lowerits labor costs mostly by changing its workforce composition. That means hiringmore temporary workers, which is strongly at odds with whatthe union wants.

Some observers say GM is feeling the pain now and that will worsen if more of its assembly plants in Mexico, where it builds profitable, hot-selling pickups and SUVs, go idle due to the strike causing a partsshortage.

Until then,GM and the UAW continued bargaining Thursday, on day 18 of the UAW's nationwide strike against the automaker. The parties have been in talks every daysince Sept. 14, when the UAW's contract expired at midnight.

Separately, UAW negotiators are also bargaining with Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which have extended their contracts. In a note to union members who work at Ford, the UAW's lead negotiator said the union had made significant progress, with 18 out of 20 subcommittees having reached tentative agreements ornegotiated to the point that only patterned or large economic items remain open for discussion.

The union chose GM as its "target" company with which to negotiate a template that it will take to Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on major economic and job security issues. It extended the contracts with those two companies.

Endurance test

GM remains mired in its talks and only the automakerknows how long it can hold out against thisstrike.

"GM does have a lot of cash, so its hard to prognosticate," Dziczek said.

Indeed,at the end of the second quarter, GM had$17.5billion in cash on hand, up from $16 billion at the same point in 2018.

Basically, GM negotiators will do the math and decide whether the cost of giving the UAW a certain gain, say restoring the union members' cost-of-living allowance, will cost the carmaker lessthan the losses itis incurring from the strike, said Dziczek.

This strike has cost GM just over $1 billion thus far, saidJP Morgan analyst Ryan BrinkmanTuesday.He estimated GM is losing $82 million per day, though East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group estimates GM is losingabout$25 million a day in profit.

Whatever the exact cost, GM and the UAW are dug in on their positions.

Harley Shaiken, a professor at the University of California Berkeley who specializes in labor, said GM might be shortsighted in its approach.

Last year, the carmaker made $11.8 billion in North America alone with the union members building its products, so the company's resistance to the union's demands doesn't make sense, he said.

GM could make money, lots of money with high productivity and a motivated workforce," Shaiken said. "What this set of negotiations is doing is seeking to unwind" longstanding underpinnings of auto companies' relationship with their unionized workforce, seeking to cap labor costs.

"GM knew that and is taking the losses," he said.

He added, "GM may have underestimated the endurance of its workers. The workers feel they gave concessions when times were bad and feel if they cant regain that now, then when?

Less labor cost

While the union wants job security, higher wages and a pathway for temps to be hired permanently with better pay and benefits, GM wants to lower its costs.

People close to the talks say GM's preferred approach is to hire more temporary workers. Analysts said GM would want to hire enough temps tochip out at least $5 an hour in total labor costs the sum of all labor costs divided by all hours worked.