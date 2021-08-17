GM workers' historic vote in Mexico tests new trade deal

FILE PHOTO: View of the entrance to the plant of General Motors in Silao
Daina Beth Solomon
·5 min read

By Daina Beth Solomon

SILAO, Mexico (Reuters) - General Motors employee Mari says that for the past decade, she has felt powerless to demand higher pay at the plant in central Mexico that cranks out hundreds of thousands of profitable pickup trucks annually.

But on Tuesday and Wednesday, the plant's nearly 6,500 unionized workers are to vote on what Mari and many coworkers see as a historic opportunity to oust their union, which they say protects the company's interests over their own.

If workers reject the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union, it would open the door for them to bring in new representation.

The vote marks the first major test of labor rules under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a regional trade deal that replaced NAFTA and aims to foster stronger unions and boost wages in Mexico, in part to reduce incentives for U.S. companies to move jobs south of the border.

GM's plant in Silao, Guanajuato, is a linchpin of its North American truck strategy. It produced over 339,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-sized pickups in 2019, more than a third of the company's total of 906,000.

After an initial vote in April at the Silao plant was marred by problems, including spoiled ballots, the United States lodged a complaint https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/us-asks-mexico-review-gm-plant-labor-allegations-test-new-trade-deal-2021-05-12 under the USMCA's "rapid response mechanism."

Mexico agreed to repeat the vote in the presence of independent observers and other safeguards.

"Now, with the new treaty, I think we can improve our work conditions," said Mari, 32, who asked not to disclose her full name for fear of reprisals.

She takes home about 2,300 pesos ($115.63) a week to support her parents and daughter, and sometimes works side jobs to make ends meet.

The Miguel Trujillo Lopez union that administers the GM Silao contract said it was committed to improving worker rights and ensuring a fair vote.

"We have to look after transparency, certainty and safety so that our workers vote freely," said Tereso Medina, head of the union, which is part of one of Mexico's largest labor organizations, the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM).

GM said it would be neutral and respectful of the vote's outcome.

"We are working with both the U.S. and Mexico in support of the shared goal to protect workers' rights," the company told Reuters.

If GM does not comply with USMCA's labor enforcement tools, it could face 25% tariffs on its Silao-made pickups.

Esteban Martinez, a labor ministry official overseeing Mexico's implementation of a sweeping labor reform, said GM since April has been more active in ensuring a fair vote, which is required as part of a national effort to eliminate sweetheart contracts between business-friendly unions and companies.

As well as distributing copies of the union contract and 7,000 educational flyers prepared by the Labor Ministry, GM crafted a schedule to let all employees vote during their work hours, allowed observers into the plant and has aimed to make sure managers do not try to sway workers, Martinez said.

"They are putting their executives under the magnifying glass to make sure the non-union managers do not get involved in the process," Martinez said.

CHANGE IN ATTITUDE

Other companies are taking a cue from GM and ramping up efforts to ensure fair votes without union or company interference, Martinez said, noting "a change in attitude."

U.S. congressman Bill Pascrell, a Democrat and union advocate, said GM's response was encouraging. He also warned other companies that they could also face scrutiny if they did not improve their practices.

"This case is a barometer for how industry can come to respect the rights of labor," he said.

The Miguel Trujillo Lopez union was accused by some workers, activists and experts of deliberately interfering to halt the April vote after realizing it was headed for defeat https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-union-was-losing-scrapped-gm-worker-vote-report-2021-05-13.

The union has denied intervening, and the labor ministry has not concluded who was responsible for what it described as "serious irregularities."

This time, the union will store and count the ballots once the vote concludes Wednesday night under the watch of observers from the United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO) and Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE).

Both groups, along with federal labor officials, have been posted inside the plant in recent weeks to interview workers and collect complaints as part of a remediation plan agreed by Mexico and the United States.

Several workers said their presence has helped limit pressure from union representatives to vote to keep the contract, although some are still skeptical that the union can be trusted to organize a ballot in which it has a vested interest.

Workers from both camps have done grassroots campaigning to push for either a "yes" or "no" vote, ranging from phone calls, social media posts and workers over the weekend driving through residential neighborhoods bordering Silao with a loudspeaker blaring "Vote 'no' to the CTM contract, so we can defend our dignity as workers."

Two others who spoke to Reuters noted indecision among some colleagues who are unsure of what they could gain by voting "no" without another union standing by to negotiate a new deal.

But Juan, a father of three with 11 years on the job, said his decision to vote against the union was clear.

"With what we make here, it's not enough," he said.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State of Crypto: The Crypto Provision in the Infrastructure Bill Now Depends on Non-Crypto Issues

    The crypto industry wants to change a tax provision when the House takes up the Senate's infrastructure bill, but other issues may take precedence.

  • Walmart Is Hiring A Digital Currency And Cryptocurrency Product Lead

    Multinational retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to take charge of its digital currency strategy. What Happened: According to a new job posting on the company’s website, the person who fills the role of Walmart’s “Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead” will be responsible for developing a strategy and roadmap with respect to digital assets. Based out of the company’s home office in Bentonville, Arkansas, the executive will also be in charge

  • Report shows big spike in mail ballots during 2020 election

    Fewer than one-third of voters casting ballots in last year's U.S. presidential election did so at a polling place on Election Day as the coronavirus pandemic led states to greatly expand mail-in balloting and early voting, according to a federal report released Monday. The report by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission captures just how much the electorate embraced non-traditional voting methods despite repeated attempts by former President Donald Trump to undermine mail voting. While voting by mail has been on the rise in recent years, the 2020 election marked a major shift in the way people cast ballots, at least temporarily.

  • Did ‘Free Guy’ Get a Box Office Boost From Exclusive Release in Theaters?

    The latest twist in a box office full of them came this weekend courtesy of 20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy,” the first movie from Disney in over a year released only in theaters. The film’s lack of availability on streaming, premium or otherwise, almost certainly played a factor in its early success. The question is how much. With a $28.4 million opening, the original comedy starring Ryan Reynolds has edged out the $26.2 million opening by Warner Bros.’ DC Comics hit “The Suicide Squad.”Like ev

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Used Car Prices May Have Peaked – Can You Still Make Good Money Selling Yours?

    Used car prices may have finally reached their peak. Prices went up 30% between March and June, according to the consumer price index, as reported by CNN, making it the largest three-month price...

  • India's harsh anti-terror law comes under rare scrutiny

    Mohammed Irfan was 24 and newly married. All seemed well, until a counterterrorism squad in August 2012 entered his store in Nanded, a city in India's Maharashtra state, and arrested him for allegedly plotting to kill Indian politicians. For the first few months, he waited for India's legal system to prove his innocence.

  • U.S. Evacuation Flights Out of Kabul Temporarily Halted amid Tarmac Chaos

    At least three people were shot and killed Monday at Kabul’s airport as thousands of Afghans attempted to evacuate the country and escape the Taliban.

  • 2020 census will fuel Black-Latino power struggle over Chicago ward map. ‘It’s absolutely going to get ugly’

    CHICAGO — The recently released 2020 census numbers figure to reinvigorate a long-standing power struggle at Chicago City Hall between Latino aldermen representing an ever-larger political base and Black aldermen seeking to maintain influence even as their constituency continues to significantly erode. That battle will play out in the weeks to come as the City Council attempts to redraw the ...

  • Patriots' Cam Newton trolled by Eagles' K'Von Wallace at joint practice

    Eagles safety K'Von Wallace turned up the trash-talk Tuesday with a shot at Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during the teams' joint practice session.

  • Indian arbitrator asks Renault-Nissan to pay workers $9.5 million interim dues

    An Indian arbitrator has asked Renault-Nissan to pay its 3,542 workers at its southern Indian plant an average of over 7,100 Indian rupees ($95.52) per month in additional wages as interim relief, according to a copy of the order reviewed by Reuters. Workers at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai filed an industrial arbitration suit demanding 20,000 rupees as a monthly interim settlement after the expiry of a previous wage agreement in March 2019. Nissan had told the arbitrator its business in India could become "unviable in the long run" if it were to give in to demands of higher pay from its factory workers, according to a court filing by the Japanese automaker.

  • Oil Resumes Decline With Dollar Rally and Uneven Economic Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave back its tepid gains Tuesday, pressured by a rising dollar and economic data illustrating the U.S. recovery’s uneven path.West Texas Intermediate futures fell about 1%. The dollar climbed, weakening the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, while factory production strengthened the most in four months. Data from China on Monday revealed a slowdown in the economy last month.“Investors are looking to that economy

  • Tropical Storm Grace strikes Haiti amid earthquake recovery

    Haiti was struck by the Atlantic's latest tropical storm on Monday as the country continues to recover from a massive earthquake that killed hundreds of people.

  • Patriots QBs Cam Newton, Mac Jones struggle in first joint practice with Eagles

    The New England Patriots quarterbacks struggled on Monday.

  • 2021 Bronco: Ford to replace hardtops after discovering extreme water causes 'unsatisfactory appearance'

    Ford wants to replace hardtops on thousands of delivered, undelivered 2021 Broncos that failed to meet quality standards.

  • S&P 500 Slumps Most in One Month; Dollar Rallies: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped the most in a month amid concern that the global economic recovery will lose momentum with further shutdowns to contain a fast-spreading pandemic. The dollar climbed with bonds.The S&P 500 snapped a five-day winning streak. Giants Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. each slumped more than 2%, while Home Depot Inc. sank after the retailer posted weaker-than-expected results. Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. faced another wave of selling as authorities in Beijing rampe

  • New York lawmakers reverse course, announce they'll finish Cuomo impeachment probe and release a final report

    State Assembly leaders initially stated they'd end the investigation over Cuomo's imminent resignation from office.

  • Bill Belichick, Zach Ertz joke about Patriots-Eagles trade at joint practice

    A reporter captured a rare, candid exchange between Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz at Monday's joint practice session.

  • Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan, premier says

    Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan in the event of an attack, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, offering an indirect warning to powerful neighbour China not to be "deluded" into thinking it could take the island. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to force Taipei into accepting Chinese sovereignty, causing concern in Washington and other Western capitals. The defeat of the Afghan government after the withdrawal of U.S. forces and flight of the president has sparked discussion in Taiwan about what would happen in the event of a Chinese invasion, and whether the United States would help defend Taiwan.

  • Kabul’s collapse followed string of intel failures, defense officials say

    Officials overestimated the capability and will of the Afghan security forces to fight back as the Taliban seized city after city in recent days.