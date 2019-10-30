'GMA' Deals and Steals on fall fashion, from sneakers to sleepwear originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Tory Johnson is back on "Good Morning America" with exclusive "Deals and Steals" on fall fashion.
Score big savings on everything from sleepwear to jewelry to more!
The deals start at just $10 and are all 50% off.
Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.
Mahogany: Sleepwear
Original: $28 to $44
GMA Deal: $14 to $22
50% savings
Valid: 10/30/19gma-mahogany.com
A family business for over 30 years, Mahogany creates premium sleepwear with beautiful designs. Made from 100% cotton printed fabric, these nightshirts and pants are soft and comfortable. The nightshirts have long sleeves with a collar and pocket. The pants have a drawstring waist, elastic band at the back and feature a relaxed fit with pockets. Sizes range from S-2X. Shipping is $5 or free for orders over $50.
skinnytees: Tops, Dresses & Cardigans
Original: $36 to $96
GMA Deal: $17 to $48
50%-61% savings
Valid: 10/30/19gma-skinnytees.com
From day to night, work to workout and everything in between, skinnytees has your wardrobe covered. Soft, seamless and fitted, skinnytees shape, flatter and frame your body. The material is stretchy and retains its shape. There are dozens of options available including dresses and cardigans. Missy and plus sizes are available. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders over $50.
Jambu: Lace-Up & Slip On Sneakers
Original: $79
GMA Deal: $39.50
50% savings
Valid: 10/30/19
Jambu & Co. footwear delivers comfort and style. Featuring plush memory foam insoles and all-terra outsoles to provide great grip and traction, these cozy, casual sneakers will keep you comfortable all day long. These wool styles are lightweight and come in lace-up or slip on. Women sizes are available from 6-11. Lace-up style is available for men sizes 8-13. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $45.
Peepers: Readers, Sunglasses & Blue Light Glasses
Original: $23 to $25
GMA Deal: $11.50 to $12.50
50% savings
Valid: 10/30/19
Peepers is known for its bold, durable frames and anti-scratch lenses at an affordable price. This assortment of stylish eyewear features both classic and trendy styles. Choose from a variety of shapes and colors across readers, reading sunglasses, bifocal sunglasses, polarized sunglasses and blue light glasses. Shipping is $3.99.
Amelia Rose: The Chatham Collection
Original: $80 to $90
GMA Deal: $35 to $45
50%-56% savings
Valid: 10/30/19
Introducing the latest collection from Amelia Rose, the Chatham Collection features semi-precious stones in an elegant emerald cut design. Choose from a rainbow of beautiful colors in earrings, rings and necklaces. Sterling silver or gold vermeil options are available. The rings can be stacked together and the necklaces are adjustable so you can easily layer them with other pieces. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $60.
Top It Off: Apparel & Accessories
Original: $20 to $75
GMA Deal: $10 to $37.50
50% savings
Valid: 10/30/19
Stay stylishly warm this fall and winter. Top off your look with this collection of kimonos, ponchos and sweaters. The super soft material comes in one-size with a relaxed fit. Style them with anything from leggings to jeans to dresses. Accessories include scarves, hats and gloves. Shipping is $7.50 or free for orders over $50.