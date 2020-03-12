'GMA' Deals & Steals on smart solutions for every day (ABC News)

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on everything from a travel umbrella to a massager backpack, cotton canvas duffel bags and more.

This week's deals also include a special beauty edition Discover the Deal box with 16 full-size products to pamper yourself.

The deals start at just $7.50 and are all at least 50% off.

PHOTO: Deals & Steals on smart solutions for every day (ABC News) More

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

'GMA' Deals & Steals on smart solutions for every day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com