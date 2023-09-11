GMA’s Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign during ‘intimate’ wedding ceremony in their backyard

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts has officially tied the knot with her fiancée, Amber Laign, in an “intimate” wedding ceremony.

The TV host, 62, took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos from the wedding, which she noted took place at her own home. “An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” she wrote in the caption.

For the occasion, Roberts opted for a white dress, with a bejewelled, halter neckline, and a pair of silver earrings. She walked down the aisle with a multi-coloured flower bouquet in her hand.

Meanwhile, Laign chose a strapless, white silk gown, and had her hair in a low-bun, while holding a white flower bouquet in her hand. As they posed in the backyard, the couple also stood on a aisle, surrounded by flowers.

In the caption, Roberts went on to express her gratitude for her wedding guests, before noting that she and her now-wife were embarking on their next big adventure.

“We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!” she concluded.

Many famous faces took to the comments of the Instagram post to congratulate the couple, who’ve been together for 18 years.

“The most gorgeous brides and such an honour to be able to celebrate your union,” ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee wrote, while Law & Order SVU star Mariska Hargitay added: “Huuuuuge congratulations to you beautiful souls.”

“YES! I just L[O]VE love! Sending so much love to you both!” Kerry Washington commented.

On Monday 11 September, the couple’s party planner, JoAnn Gregoli, spoke to People about the backyard ceremony, which she said was officiated by the pair’s pastor Robert Jemersen. She went on to describe a significant part of the ceremony: A bench in honour of Roberts’ mother, Luciamarian Roberts.

“At the ceremony, we had two large Spanish moss-covered trees that were used as their backdrop to Robin’s mother’s meditation bench,” she said. “The bench was very important to Robin and Amber. That was a non-negotiable. We used the Spanish moss in the trees to bring a little bit of [Robins’ home state of] Mississippi to the ceremony.”

Gregoli also revealed that, after the ceremony, there was also a wedding reception, which she said took place at Farmington Gardens and included 250 guests. Regarding the theme of the event, she noted that Roberts and Laign wanted party guests to be transported “to an ethereal and enchanted garden” while at the reception.

“We created two massive trees that anchored the room and had tables set beneath tables with twinkle lights in the trees. Our goal was to transform the space into that garden,” she said. “Tables were set with soft moss green linens. Two wooden semi-circular bars were created and placed strategically in the room. The DJ was set against a large moss wall used as her backdrop to the graphic-design dance floor.”

As noted by People, Roberts invited some of her fellow ABC colleagues to the party, including George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Lara Spencer.

The talk show host and the massage therapist first started dating in 2005, before announcing their engagement in January. During a segment of Good Morning America at the time, when asked what she was saying yes to in the new year, Roberts revealed: “I’m saying yes to marriage. It’s something we have talked about but we had put it off. She became ill and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter.”

Roberts then jokingly fanned herself with her cue cards, saying, “I can’t believe I just said that.”

At the end of last month, Roberts also spoke candidly about the joys of wedding planning. “It’s been fun watching sweet Amber, just watching her get emotional and having fun and giggling,” she said, during an episode of Good Morning America, which aired on 28 August. “That’s been the best part of it.”

Laign went on to share her thoughts about the experience, while appearing on the episode, adding: “Just having it all unfold and discovering parts of myself I didn’t really know were there. It’s been fun.”