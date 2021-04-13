Gmail 'safer than parliament's email system' says Tory MP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cristina Criddle - Technology reporter
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Google's email service - Gmail - is “more secure” than parliament's email system, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee has claimed.

Tom Tugendhat told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he has repeatedly been the focus of cyber attacks over the past three years.

Hackers have tried to access his account and sent emails impersonating him, he told the BBC.

The Tory MP believes China and Iran were behind some of these attempts.

“I was told by friends at GCHQ that I was better off sticking to Gmail, rather than using the parliamentary system, because it was more secure,” said Mr Tugendhat.

“Frankly, that tells you the level of security and the priority we're giving to democracy in the United Kingdom.”

A spokeswoman said the parliamentary email system "offers significantly higher levels of security than external providers".

The National Cyber Security Centre said that MPs should continue to use the parliamentary email system.

Mr Tugendhat is one of a number of British politicians being sanctioned by China over what it sees as the spreading of “lies and disinformation” about human rights abuses of the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region of China.

The sanctions ban Mr Tugendhat, who leads the China Research Group with fellow Conservative Neil O'Brien, from travelling to China.

“In the last week, emails were sent around claiming to be from me - claiming that I'd resigned from the foreign affairs committee."

He added "many other cyber attacks have been perpetrated either on me or on others" and implied the attacks were connected to the recent sanctions by China

Tarah Wheeler, a cyber-security fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, described Gmail as "a very safe email choice”, but said an Advanced Protection Programme - with a security key and multi-factor authentication - should be in place to ensure the highest level of security.

“It’s what I, and many other security professionals, use for our email and recommend to family members."

Usability is often prioritised by governments and “sometimes security becomes an expensive after-thought”, she added.

“The IT administrators who work to balance all those things are often underfunded - and supporting them is incredibly important to increasing the security of governmental systems.”

But Dr Stephanie Hare, a technology researcher, said parliament should have “much greater security than Gmail".

“I am not surprised to hear that MPs' email accounts are targeted - that is to be expected.

“All systems are vulnerable, but we would want to see the highest possible security for the email systems used by our elected officials, in order to protect our democracy," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • European Council president Charles Michel faces calls to resign over sexist 'Sofagate' incident

    Women’s organisations have called on Charles Michel to resign after the European Council president apologised for the “sofagate” incident that embarrassed Ursula von der Leyen. Mr Michel was strongly criticised for failing to insist that the European Commission president was seated alongside him and Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a visit to the country. Mrs von der Leyen was forced to sit on a nearby sofa after only two chairs were provided for the trilateral talks in Ankara, which covered, among other things, gender equality. The first female president of the European Commission raised a hand in disbelief when she found Mr Michel had taken the only chair available next to the Turkish President.

  • Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon of 'lack of urgency' over second independence referendum

    Alex Salmond has accused Nicola Sturgeon of displaying a "lack of urgency" over a second independence referendum after she said her 2023 deadline for another vote could be delayed by the pandemic. The Alba Party leader said Ms Sturgeon, his former protegee, had caused "total consternation" among nationalists by indicating that Scotland will not be "free until after 2023." He argued that separating from the UK, which is by far Scotland's largest export market, was "not an alternative to economic recovery from Covid" and instead was an "essential part of building a new, different and better society." Although Ms Sturgeon has also made this argument, his intervention aims to woo separatists who are growing frustrated with her timetable for another referendum. Polls indicate Alba has only attracted three per cent support since its launch. She has said she wants another separation vote before the end of 2023, but last week stated this could be delayed if Scotland was still "grappling" with a global pandemic.

  • The exchange project uniting young Americans during the pandemic

    Teenagers from across the US are coming together to discuss their vastly differing backgrounds.

  • Duke of Edinburgh ahead of his time by sacrificing career for powerful woman, say Sturgeon and Davidson

    Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh for being decades ahead of his time by sacrificing his career to support a powerful woman. In a special session at Holyrood, which was recalled following the duke's death, both the First Minister and Ms Davidson noted that few men in the 1950s were willing to play a supporting role to their wives. Ms Sturgeon said "that reversal of the more traditional dynamic was highly unusual", while the Scottish Tories' Holyrood leader said Prince Philip was "a moderniser in life as well as work." The First Minister told MSPs that she had witnessed the strength of the "true partnership" between the Queen and Prince Philip while visiting them at Balmoral, and said she "always enjoyed" her conversations with the duke. She said she was "struck by how different he was in private to the way he was sometimes characterised in public." Describing him as thoughtful and "fiercely intelligent", she said their conversations would often revolve around the books they were reading and described him as a "serious bookworm." Ms Davidson praised the Duke for a "life of remarkable public service", saying: "Anyone who in their life fought in World War Two; set up an organisation to help young people build resilience and change the course of their lives for the better; who helped found the world's largest conservation charity to save endangered species; and who gave of his time to help 800 individual charities and who was still working well into his 90s, deserves to have that life recognised."

  • Facebook knew of Honduran president’s manipulation campaign – and let it continue for 11 months

    Juan Orlando Hernández falsely inflated his posts’ popularity for nearly a year after the company was informed about it Juan Orlando Hernández, top center, was re-elected in 2017 in a vote widely regarded as fraudulent. Illustration: Erre Gálvez/The Guardian Facebook allowed the president of Honduras to artificially inflate the appearance of popularity on his posts for nearly a year after the company was first alerted to the activity. The astroturfing – the digital equivalent of a bussed-in crowd – was just one facet of a broader online disinformation effort that the administration has used to attack critics and undermine social movements, Honduran activists and scholars say. Facebook posts by Juan Orlando Hernández, an authoritarian rightwinger whose 2017 re-election is widely viewed as fraudulent, received hundreds of thousands of fake likes from more than a thousand inauthentic Facebook Pages – profiles for businesses, organizations and public figures – that had been set up to look like Facebook user accounts. The campaign was uncovered in August 2018 by a Facebook data scientist, Sophie Zhang, whose job involved combatting fake engagement: comments, shares, likes and reactions from inauthentic or compromised accounts. Zhang began investigating Hernández’s Page because he was the beneficiary of 90% of all the known fake engagement received by civic or political Pages in Honduras. Over one six-week period in 2018, for example, Hernández’s Facebook posts received likes from 59,100 users, of whom 46,500 were fake. series embed She found that one of the administrators for Hernández’s Page was also the administrator for hundreds of the inauthentic Pages that were being used solely to boost posts on Hernández’s Page. This individual was also an administrator for the Page of Hilda Hernández, the president’s sister, who served as his communications minister until her death in December 2017. Although the activity violated Facebook’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior” – the kind of deceptive campaigning used by a Russian influence operation during the 2016 US election – Facebook dragged its feet for nearly a year before taking the campaign down in July 2019. Despite this, the campaign to boost Hernández on Facebook repeatedly returned, and Facebook showed little appetite for policing the recidivism. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice-president of integrity, referred to the return of the Honduras campaign as a “bummer” in an internal discussion in December 2019 but emphasized that the company needed to prioritize influence operations that targeted the US or western Europe, or were carried out by Russia or Iran. Hernández’s Page administrator also returned to Facebook despite being banned during the July 2019 takedown. His account listed his place of employment as the Honduran presidential palace and included photos taken inside restricted areas of the president’s offices. The Page administrator did not respond to queries from the Guardian, and his account was removed two days after the Guardian questioned Facebook about it. A Facebook spokesperson, Liz Bourgeois, said: “We fundamentally disagree with Ms Zhang’s characterization of our priorities and efforts to root out abuse on our platform. “We investigated and publicly shared our findings about the takedown of this network in Honduras almost two years ago. These investigations take time to understand the full scope of the deceptive activity so we don’t enforce piecemeal and have confidence in our public attribution ... Like with other CIB takedowns, we continue to monitor and block attempts to rebuild presence on our platform.” Facebook declined to comment on Hernández’s Page administrator’s return to the platform. It did not dispute Zhang’s factual assertions about the Honduras case. Hernández did not respond to queries sent to his press officer, attorney and minister of transparency. Deceptive social media campaigns are used to “deter political participation or to get those who participate to change their opinion”, said Aldo Salgado, co-founder of Citizen Lab Honduras. “They serve to emulate popular support that the government lacks.” Hundreds demonstrate to demand the resignation of Hernández for his alleged links with drug trafficking, in Tegucigalpa in 2019. Photograph: Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images Eugenio Sosa, a professor of sociology at the National Autonomous University of Honduras, said the government’s use of astroturfing to support Hernández “has to do with the deep erosion of legitimacy, the little credibility that he has, and the enormous public mistrust about what he does, what he says and what he promises”. Beyond the president’s loyal supporters, however, Sosa said he believes that it has little effect on public opinion, due to a steady stream of headlines about Hernández’s corruption and ties to the narcotics trade. Hernández’s brother was convicted of drug trafficking in US federal courts in October 2019, and the president has himself been identified by US prosecutors as a co-conspirator in multiple drug trafficking and corruption cases. Hernández has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. Until recently, he was considered a key US ally in Central America. Salgado said that the Hernández administration began resorting to social media disinformation campaigns in 2015, when a major corruption scandal involving the theft of $350m from the country’s healthcare and pension system inspired months of torchlit protest marches. “That’s when the need for the government arises and they desperately begin to create an army of bots,” he said. Facebook, which has about 4.4 million users in Honduras, was a double-edged sword for the non-partisan protest organizers, who used the social network to organize but also found themselves attacked by a disinformation campaign alleging that they were controlled by Manuel Zelaya, a former president who was deposed in a 2009 coup. “The smear campaign was psychologically overwhelming,” said Gabriela Blen, a social activist who was one of the leaders of the torch marches. “It is not easy to endure so much criticism and so many lies. It affects your family and your loved ones. It is the price that is paid in such a corrupt country when one tries to combat corruption. “In Honduras there are no guarantees for human rights defenders,” she added. “We are at the mercy of the powers that dominate this country. They try to terrorize us and stop our work, either through psychological terror or campaigns on social networks to stir up rejection and hatred.” The disinformation campaigns are most often employed during periods of social unrest and typically paint protests as violent or partisan, according to Sosa, the sociologist. “It scares people away from participating,” he said. Hernandez won a second term in a 2017 election plagued with irregularities. With the country rocked by protests and a violent government crackdown, researchers in Mexico and the US documented the wide-scale use of Twitter bot accounts to promote Hernández and project a false view of “good news, prosperity, and tranquility in Honduras”. Hernández at the presidential house in Tegucigalpa last month. Photograph: Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images Fresh protests in 2019 against government efforts to privatize the public education and health systems were again met by a digital smear campaign – this time with the backing of an Israeli political marketing firm that was barred from Facebook in May 2019 for violating its ban on coordinated inauthentic behavior. Archimedes Group set up fake Facebook Pages purporting to represent Honduran news outlets or community organizations that promoted pro-Hernández messages, according to an analysis by the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab. Among them was a Page that ran ads again alleging that Zelaya was the source of the protests, and two Pages that pushed the message that Hernández was dedicated to fighting drug trafficking. “They said that we were inciting violence and had groups of delinquents,” said Suyapa Figueroa, the president of the Honduran Medical Guild, who rose to prominence as one of the leaders of the 2019 protests. “Some people were afraid to support the [protesters’] platform because they thought that [the ousted president] Mel Zelaya was behind it. There were always fears that the movement was politically manipulated and that stopped it growing.” Figueroa continues to struggle with Facebook-fueled disinformation. A Facebook Page purporting to represent her has nearly 20,000 followers and has been used to “attack leaders of the opposition and create conflict within it”, she said. “I’ve reported it and many of my friends have reported it, yet I haven’t been able to get that fake Page taken down,” she said.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • Czech foreign minister sacked after losing challenge to party leader

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, who frequently warned against risks posed by Russia and China, was sacked on Monday after losing a bid to lead his own centre-left Social Democratic party (CSSD) party last week. His replacement may take a less resolute stance on China and possibly on other issues such as Russia and its "vaccine diplomacy" or its bid in a Czech nuclear power plant tender. President Milos Zeman, who favours close ties with Russia and China and often clashed with Petricek, dismissed him after receiving a proposal to do so from Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

  • Pentagon chief on inaugural tour of Europe to shore up ties

    Nearly a year after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to leave Germany, capping a series of setbacks for U.S. relations with major allies, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin began an inaugural tour of Europe to shore up partnerships that are a cornerstone of the post-World War II order. Austin arrived in Berlin on Monday against the backdrop of a newly emerging crisis with Iran, which on Monday blamed Israel for a recent attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility. Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement, but the attack nonetheless imperils ongoing talks in Europe over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal.

  • ‘Stellar performance’ vaults Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray into ‘American Idol’ Top 16

    “That was totally a vibe,” judge Katy Perry said.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Daunte Wright's parents say they 'cannot accept' that the cop's actions were a 'mistake' in the fatal shooting of their son

    "I would like to see justice served and her held accountable for everything that she's taken from us," Katie Wright said on "Good Morning America. "

  • Carroll school board candidates clash on district’s controversial diversity plan

    One candidate called the plan “highly invasive,” while others said more needs to be done to combat accounts of bullying and racism.

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

  • Stocks are mixed as regulators 'pause' J&J vaccine rollout

    Stocks were choppy and mixed in late morning trading Tuesday as a drop in bond yields hurt bank stocks but helped big technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107 points, or 0.3%, to 33,639 and the Nasdaq was up 0.8%. The divergence was largely due to the fact the Dow has more bank stocks while the Nasdaq is heavily weighted with technology companies.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • From protesting to shaping police reform, citizens lead the way since George Floyd's death

    Last summer, millions of ordinary Americans took to the streets to protest racism, police violence and the killing of George Floyd. Across the country, civilians on task forces and elected officials in state legislatures are pushing for changes that experts say address the root causes of police misconduct targeting minority communities. Reforms at state and local levels in the past year include the creation of oversight boards that are not beholden to police departments or unions.

  • Clippers' Paul George is chosen Western Conference player of the week

    Paul George scored 32 points in a win Sunday, his third consecutive game with at least 30. It helped earn him Western Conference player of the week.

  • 14 Ways to Do Memphis Without Doing Memphis

    You don't have to commit to full-on maximalism to make a statement Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.